The Fourth Essex House district is set to be wiped from the legislative map for the regular November 2022 election cycle, a change that means the two candidates now competing across six communities in a special election will need to soon start thinking about campaigning in other areas if they hope to spend more than a year in the Legislature.
After prevailing in their respective primaries Tuesday, Topsfield Democrat Jamie Belsito and Rowley Republican Bob Snow are set to face off in a Nov. 30 special election for the seat representing residents of Hamilton, Ipswich, Manchester-by-the-Sea, Rowley, Topsfield and Wenham.
The vacant seat was last held by Ipswich Republican Brad Hill, who resigned in September to join the Massachusetts Gaming Commission.
Hill had served in the House since 1999, but the timing of his departure and the special election amid the decennial redistricting process means the next person to hold that particular seat will do so for a much shorter tenure, though they'll be able to run in a new district next year.
The new maps lawmakers approved last month, now awaiting action from Gov. Charlie Baker, carve up Hill's current district and create a new, incumbent-free majority-minority Fourth Essex district in Lawrence and Methuen.
Under the House's plan (H 4217), Snow's hometown of Rowley would shift into a redrawn version of Georgetown Republican Rep. Lenny Mirra's district. Belsito's Topsfield address appears to fall in a Census block that would become part of the 13th Essex District, a seat now held by Danvers Democrat Sally Kerans.
Except for cases where lawmakers are planning to retire, run for higher offices or move on to other roles, House mapmakers largely avoided drawing two incumbents into the same district.
Whoever claims the Fourth Essex seat, though, would likely have to quickly transition their campaign to run in a new district, potentially against a sitting lawmaker of the same party, if they wanted to remain in the House past the January 2023 end of Hill's term.
State law requires House candidates to live in their district for a year before the election -- in this case, that sets a Nov. 8, 2021 deadline.
Belsito, one of two Democrats who ran against Congressman Seth Moulton in the 2020 primary, claimed victory Tuesday night over Darcy Dale, a member of the Hamilton Board of Selectmen.
"We're pleased that the voters of our district support our message of fighting to ensure our towns' voices are heard on Beacon Hill when it comes to the important issues like education funding, our continued economic recovery, the protection of our fragile coastline and waterways, as well as the expansion of health care services," Belsito said in a statement. "The support we have seen will no doubt take us through to the November 30th General Election and beyond."
On the Republican side, Snow bested Lisa-Maria Cashman of Ipswich, who asked "that all Republicans put their support behind him in the November 30 general election."
"As we head toward election day on November 30, I promise I will fight hard each and every day to win every possible vote," Snow said in a Wednesday Facebook post. "Together, we can take our positive message of strong, responsive leadership to Beacon Hill!"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.