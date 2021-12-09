BOSTON — There were handshakes, broad smiles, and slaps on the back Wednesday afternoon at a swearing-in ceremony for Rep. Jamie Belsito of Topsfield, who was elected to the 4th Essex seat in a special election last week.
Belsito brings the House back to 160 members, and bumps up the Democratic Caucus’ strength to 130.
Her seat was previously held by Brad Hill, who resigned in September after 23 years representing the 4th Essex District to fill a seat on the state Gaming Commission, an appointment coming from Gov. Charlie Baker, who like Hill is a member of the Republican party. The district spans Hamilton, Ipswich, Manchester-by-the-Sea, Rowley, Topsfield, and Wenham.
The founder and policy director of the Virginia-based Maternal Mental Health Leadership Alliance, Belsito is a Massachusetts chapter board member of the March of Dimes and a former member of the Ellen Story Commission on Postpartum Depression.
As a small crowd gathered at the base of the Grand Staircase to watch Baker administer the new lawmaker’s oaths of office, attendees huddled and chatted, some wearing face masks but many going without.
Gone were the awkward elbow-bumps and fogged-up glasses. With the Statehouse population generally vaccinated, etiquette is changing.
Previous ceremonies for special election winners during the COVID-19 pandemic had featured social distancing, and in May 2020, new Sens. Susan Moran and John Velis congratulated each other with a cautious elbow-bump.
Speaker Ronald Mariano stood beside Belsito for the swearing-in, and Reps. Daniel Ryan of Charlestown and Joseph McGonagle of Everett were among the spectators.
Belsito’s district was carved up during this year’s redistricting process. She will serve the remaining 13 months of Hill’s term, but in next year’s elections, her Topsfield address appears to fall in the 13th Essex District, a seat now held by Danvers Democrat Rep. Sally Kerans.
Material from Sam Doran of State House News Service was used in this report.
