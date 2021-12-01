TOPSFIELD — Jamie Belsito is going all the way to Beacon Hill.
Voters in the 4th Essex District gave Belsito, a Democrat, a modest win against Republican opponent Robert “Bob” Snow, a Rowley resident and selectman, in the district’s special election on Tuesday.
Belsito will succeed former state Rep. Brad Hill, who resigned in September after 23 years representing the 4th Essex District to fill a seat on the state Gaming Commission, an appointment coming from Gov. Charlie Baker, who like Hill is a member of the Republican party. The district spans Hamilton, Ipswich, Manchester-by-the-Sea, Rowley, Topsfield, and Wenham.
“I’m honored and humbled to have been elected by the voters of this amazing district to be their next state representative,” Belsito said, from her celebration at Osteria Peppino Pizzeria in Topsfield. “The message of the campaign we ran, the whole time — and I stress this, because it’s important — is to be a voice for all the residents and families of the 4th Essex District.”
Belsito and Snow topped their respective party’s fields in a primary to begin November, with Belsito taking 74% of the vote to topple Darcyll Dale of Hamilton, and Snow beating out Lisa-Marie Cashman of Ipswich with close to 60% of ballots cast.
In the end, Belsito took five of the district’s six towns Tuesday night, with Snow winning only his hometown of Rowley. The Rowley race was also the closest of the six towns, with Snow taking 53.5% of the vote in Rowley and Belsito’s wins ranging from 54.5% to 61.8%. Exactly 4,500 ballots were cast throughout the district, according to numbers shared by the Snow campaign.
Snow conceded the race to Belsito just before 8:45 p.m. with five of the district’s six towns reporting, giving her a 55% lead at the time.
“He was very gracious,” Belsito said. “I thanked him for his run. He ran a solid campaign, focused on the issues and the needs of the district, and I look forward to work with him as a selectperson for Rowley.”
Snow likewise had positive words for Belsito when acknowledging the loss Tuesday night.
“We’re so thankful for all the support our friends and volunteers gave throughout the campaign. Congratulations to Jamie Belsito on a hard-fought win,” Snow said in a statement.” I wish her all the best as she takes over as state representative for the next year. I’m looking forward to, first and foremost, taking some time to relax and be with family, and then we will get back to work on the Board of Selectmen.”
Belsito offered a similar remark, saying Tuesday was “time to celebrate; get to work tomorrow.”
“It’s a tremendous victory, whether it’s Republican or Democrat,” Belsito said. “Here’s the thing — it’s all about the people, and that’s been what this campaign is all about: taking care of the people in these six communities.”
4th Essex Results
HAMILTON
Belsito: 390 (54%)
Snow: 326 (46%)
IPSWICH
Belsito: 926 (56%)
Snow: 734 (44%)
MANCHESTER
Belsito: 223 (62%)
Snow: 138 (38%)
ROWLEY
Belsito: 283 (46%)
Snow: 326 (54%)
TOPSFIELD
Belsito: 457 (61%)
Snow: 288 (39%)
WENHAM
Belsito: 225 (55%)
Snow: 184 (45%)
TOTAL:
Belsito: 2,504 (55.6%)
Snow: 1,996 (44.4%)
Contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com.
