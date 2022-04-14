Name: Erin (Jansen) Berger
Age: 46
Education: BS in Health Education, Minor in Psychology, concentration in Athletic Training from University of Massachusetts Lowell, MBA from Suffolk University. Also attended Salisbury Memorial School, Triton Junior High and Triton High School.
Address: 117 Ferry Road.
Occupation: Supervisory Examiner Field Manager for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
Previous elected and/or volunteer experience: In third year of my Triton School Committee term, Volunteer and Board with Rowley Boy Scout Troop 15, Board Member for Triton Youth Lacrosse, Board Member for Triton Youth Hockey, Board Member for Triton Amesbury Junior Maples, Volunteer Coach for Triton Youth Soccer, Volunteer at Salisbury Elementary School, Volunteer for Triton High School Marching Band, Volunteer at Lazarus House Food Kitchen and Community Programs, Volunteer for Haverhill Public Schools.
How long have you lived in town? 37.5 years
Why are you running? My desire to be more involved in supporting education in our local communities. I recognized that there was a need to have all community voices heard at the table to ensure thoughtful decisions are made and educational needs are addressed. I also recognized that there is a need to advocate for support of the schools and education in our communities. We need to ensure that community leaders and community members understand the needs of the school. We need to work together to support each other, the community and the school district.
What are the top three issues facing the district at this moment and why? 1. Budget and funding resources. Ensuring we can obtain the necessary funding for our schools to operate and provide services. Regional schools are faced with some interesting challenges in respects to budgeting and funding. The rates of state contribution to our budget is calculated differently than it is for other city or single town school systems. A good deal of the funding ends up being passed to the towns. The School Committee and district administration work hard to ensure we are providing resources and programming that support all students. While making these decisions on how to best support our students and staff, we have a responsibility to the communities to ensure the decisions made are thoughtful and efficient.
2. Supporting the social emotional wellness of staff and students, this has been the focus of administration for a number of years, even prior to COVID.
3. Infrastructure needs. The need to keep up with maintenance needs to ensure the safety of everyone who uses the facilities and ensure preventative maintenance occurs to keep costs down.
What is your biggest fear for Triton’s future? That we loose community support and faith in the schools. We have a strong team of educators and administrators who love what they do and love working with the students. We need the community to continue to show strong support of this team and to support the programs, district wide. A strong school district will, in turn, make the community stronger and promote growth, support for improvements, and revenue in our communities.
