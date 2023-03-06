NEWBURYPORT — Beth Israel Lahey Health, which includes Anna Jaques Hospital, is a step closer to absorbing Exeter Health Resources Inc. after a public hearing held last week by the New Hampshire Charitable Trusts Unit, according to a BILH official.
"We are currently engaged in the ongoing regulatory process," BILH spokesperson Sarah Finlaw wrote in an email Monday.
Exeter Health Resources includes Exeter Hospital, Core Physicians and Rockingham Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice.
The announcement comes roughly nine months after Exeter Health Resources and Beth Israel Lahey Health signed an agreement that establishes the terms under which Exeter would join the system. Together, the organizations seek to enhance and expand local access to high-quality care in New Hampshire.
The signing of this agreement, which followed separate unanimous authorizations by the boards of each organization, builds on a letter of intent signed earlier this year. The proposed transaction is now subject to state and federal regulatory review, which is expected to take several months.
"The opportunity for Exeter to join with BILH is an important, responsible step toward ensuring our long-term sustainability while advancing health care on the local level here in New Hampshire,” Kevin Callahan, president and CEO of Exeter Health Resources, said in June.
“I am confident that our proposed relationship would result in greater access to health care services, more patient choice, and a significant advancement in affordable and sustainable health care for all of New Hampshire," Callahan added. "We are excited about what this relationship can bring to our communities, and we look forward to sharing additional information as our journey toward a stronger future continues.”
Kevin Tabb, M.D., president and CEO of Beth Israel Lahey, praised the potential move in June.
“In the months ahead, we look forward to continuing to engage with state and federal regulators with the goal of welcoming Exeter Health Resources to our Beth Israel Lahey Health family, so that we can partner to advance our shared commitment to ensuring that individuals and communities in New Hampshire have access to exceptional care close to home,” he said.
“Exeter has been an integral part of the New Hampshire community for more than 125 years, and together we can build on that legacy of service and excellence for many years to come,” Tabb added.
By joining the system, Exeter will secure local access to nonprofit health care services and create more sustainable choices for health care consumers and purchasers.
The proposed transaction includes expanding and delivering a full continuum of clinical services in New Hampshire, including behavioral health care, in a coordinated and cost-effective manner, according to Beth Israel Leahy officials.
