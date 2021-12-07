NEWBURY — A Beverly man was ordered held on $5,000 cash bail Monday following his arraignment in Newburyport District Court on charges of fentanyl trafficking and driving while under the influence of drugs.
Christopher White, 47, of Stone Street was carrying 10.46 grams of fentanyl when state Trooper Jack Donaldson pulled him over Sunday night on Interstate 95 south in Newbury, according to court records.
White’s attorney, Courtney Joy, told Judge Peter Doyle that Donaldson found no evidence White was trafficking the highly addictive synthetic opioid, implying it was for personal use. She asked Doyle to set bail at $1,000, the most White could afford.
But Doyle balked at her request and set bail at the amount suggested by Essex County prosecutor Paolo Cosmo.
If White posts bail, he cannot drive and must remain drug and alcohol free with random screens. He is due back in court Jan. 4 for a probable cause hearing, meaning it is likely his case will draw the attention of a Superior Court prosecutor for possible indictment by a grand jury.
White was spotted by another motorist while driving erratically in Newburyport about 6:15 p.m., prompting a call to Donaldson by the dispatcher at the Newbury barracks. Donaldson caught up with White’s Mercury Grand Marquis in Newbury and pulled him over.
White told Donaldson he was aware of his erratic driving and that he was returning from Kittery, Maine, where he worked on a fishing boat. Donaldson noticed that White appeared under the influence and asked him to step out of the car, according to the trooper’s report.
“When White came to a stop in front of his vehicle he was leaning over and had a hard time standing straight up,” Donaldson wrote in his report, adding that White did not smell of alcohol.
Suspecting White was under the influence of drugs, Donaldson asked if he could search the Marquis. White agreed but asked Donaldson to hand him his jacket on the front passenger seat because he was cold. When Donaldson grabbed the jacket, he felt a small case in a pocket.
“Through my training and experience this style case is commonly used to carry cigarettes and/or illegal narcotics. I opened the case and saw a small red plastic straw and a clear plastic baggie with white powder,” Donaldson wrote in his report. “I asked White when was the last time he used fentanyl and he said about six hours ago.”
White was arrested and driven back to the barracks for booking. There, the white powder was weighed at 10.46 grams, a large enough quality to be considered trafficking under state law, according to court documents.
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
