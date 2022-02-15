WEST NEWBURY– Two other worldly presentations are featured at the GAR Memorial Library this week.
In her talk, “You Are Not Alone”, Sydney Sherman –a self-described “rational voice in a sea of false claims and paranormal nonsense” – explores the afterlife in a rational and scientific manner. By helping others experience the special bond with loved ones who have died, she offers others what she has experienced first-hand since she was a child. An expert in Thanatology –or life after death– Sherman seeks to demystify death, to supply the information people need to comprehend death, and to provide proof that life does not end with death. Hints on how to avoid falling prey to frauds in the paranormal field are also part of the discussion. Participants at Sherman’s presentations report gaining a sense of inner strength and peace. Ultimately she hopes participants will learn to continue relationships with loved ones who have passed over. “They are not gone; they are still very much here with us…we just need to start listening,” she says. The online event takes place this Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 6 p.m.
Then on Friday, Feb. 18, exploration of the great beyond continues when NASA Solar Ambassador Regina Conrad presents "Asteroids, Comets and Near Earth Objects." Conrad discusses the NASA Missions Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) and Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (NEOWISE).There's plenty of natural debris in space that go by a variety of names. Find out what these mostly harmless entities are, how they affect the earth and what NASA is doing to study them. Zoom into this exciting talk at 11 a.m.
To register and obtain a link for either presentation visit: https://westnewburylibrary.org
Thanks to the Friends of the Library there are 2 children and 3 adult pairs of snowshoes in various sizes to borrow for one week at a time. Great for use at Pipestave Hill, Maudslay State Park in Newburyport, and elsewhere. Try before you buy or just use them occasionally
The Boston Bruins PJ Drive is ongoing at the library through March 15. Help achieve the goal of collecting 75 pairs of sleepwear by dropping off at the library pajamas that are appropriate for all seasons. New pajamas only please. Sizes 2T to adult medium accepted. No clothing with any family or holiday references on them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.