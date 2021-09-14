NEWBURYPORT — No charges were filed against a woman who struck a bicyclist on Tuesday about 10:15 a.m. on the Chain Bridge.
The bicyclist, whose name was not released but was identified by local police as a man, was transported to Anna Jaques Hospital for what were called “minor injuries.”
Traffic on both sides of the bridge, which connects Newburyport to Amesbury via the Derek Hines Memorial Bridge, was backed up in both directions for about 20 minutes as emergency personnel responded.
The bicycle did not appear badly damaged when a Newburyport firefighter was seen carrying it to an engine.
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
