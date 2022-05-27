SALISBURY — Salisbury police on Friday confirmed that Eric Brolin, the 29-year-old Salisbury man who was struck by a car a day earlier on Beach Road, has died.
Brolin was pedaling to work Thursday about 8:20 a.m. when he was hit by a car near Foote’s Ice Cream and the Dunes Motel on Beach Road. Following the crash, Brolin was transported via ambulance to Lions Park where a medical helicopter flew him to Tufts Medical Center in Boston.
“He didn’t look good they said,” Dunes Motel manager Janet Higginbottom said yesterday.
Higginbottom said Brolin has been a guest at the motel for nearly a year and rode his bicycle to Stand By Me, a dog daycare business on Elm Street, each day.
The motorist, a 33-year-old local woman, remained at the accident scene and was cooperating with police, according to Salisbury police Chief Thomas Fowler, who added that she had just dropped off her child at school before the crash.
“She’s very upset,” Fowler said.
Fowler said it was “way too early” to determine whether any charges would be filed against her.
Salisbury police Officer Juan Guillermo was seen speaking to the driver while Detective Brian Verney took photos of the crash site.
The bicycle lay in several large pieces with one of the wheels underneath the car’s front bumper. The car sustained front-end damage and the windshield had a large spiderweb-like crack on the passenger side.
Beach Road was closed in both directions from the police station to Foote’s Ice Cream for several hours as local police were joined by the Massachusetts State Police accident reconstruction team. Fowler said the road would be closed for several hours. A detour was set along Old County Road. By lunchtime, the road reopened.
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
