These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or call 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com for additional information.
Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Plum Island: Laughing Gull, Buff-breasted Sandpiper, Pectoral Sandpiper, Stilt Sandpiper, American Avocet, Long-billed Dowitcher, Common Tern, Least Tern, Eastern Kingbird, Spotted Sandpiper, Black Guillemot, Brown-headed Cowbird.
Newburyport Harbor, Newburyport: Boneparte’s Gull, Common Tern.
New Hampshire Seacoast: King Eider, Mourning Dove, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Semipalmated Plover, Killdeer, Stilt Sandpiper, Least Sandpiper, Semipalmated Sandpiper, Short-billed Dowitcher, Spotted Sandpiper, Greater Yellowlegs, Willet, Lesser Yellowlegs, Bonaparte’s Gull, Ring-billed Gull, Least Tern, Common Tern, Great Blue Heron, Great Egret, Snowy Egret, Black-crowned Night-Heron, Glossy Ibis, Peregrine Falcon, Eastern Wood-Pewee, Purple Martin, Tree Swallow, Bank Swallow, Barn Swallow, Cliff Swallow, Blue-gray Gnatcatcher, American Goldfinch, Yellow Warbler.
Martin Burns Wildlife Management Area, Byfield: Wood Thrush, Veery, Barred Owl, Wood Duck, Turkey Vulture.
Moulton Street, Newburyport: Cooper’s Hawk, Red-tailed Hawk, Baltimore Oriole, Gray Catbird, Hairy Woodpecker, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Chimney Swift, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, White-breasted Nuthatch, Chipping Sparrow, Mourning Dove, Song Sparrow, Northern Cardinal, Tufted Titmouse, Blue Jay, American Goldfinch, Black-capped Chickadee.
Elm Street, Salisbury: Spotted Sandpiper, Least Sandpiper, Greater Yellowlegs, Lesser Yellowlegs, Tree Swallow, Mallard, American Black Duck, Northern Mockingbird.
Woodsom Farm, Amesbury: Great Blue Heron, American Robin, Canada Goose, Barn Swallow, Tree Swallow, European Starling, House Sparrow, American Goldfinch, Mourning Dove, Northern Mockingbird, Downy Woodpecker, Black-capped Chickadee, Song Sparrow, Savannah Sparrow, Gray Catbird, Brown Thrasher, Blue Jay, Cedar Waxwing, House Finch, American Crow, Chipping Sparrow, Red-winged Blackbird, Bobolink, Tufted Titmouse Eastern Bluebird, Carolina Wren.
Essex Bay, Essex: Red Knot, Whimbrel.
Colby Farm Lane, Newburyport: Eastern Wood-Pewee, Turkey Vulture, Red-tailed Hawk, Tree Swallow, Wild Turkey, Red-bellied Woodpecker.
Ferry Road, Salisbury: Orchard Oriole, Tree Swallow, Barn Swallow, Barred Owl.
Perkins Park, Newburyport: Black-crowned Night-Heron, Yellow-crowned Night-Heron, Green Heron, Great Egret, Snowy Egret, Tree Swallow, Mallard, Eastern Kingbird.
Salisbury Beach State Reservation, Salisbury: Northern Gannet, Tree Swallow, Barn Swallow, Least Sandpiper, Semipalmated Sandpiper, Great Egret, Snowy Egret, Common Tern, Mallard, Double-creasted Cormorant, Osprey.
Water Street, Newburyport: Great Egret, Black-bellied Plover, Bonaparte’s Gull, Herring Gull, Great Black-backed Gull, Belted Kingfisher, Osprey, Common Tern, Least Tern, Chimney Swift, Tree Swallow, Great Blue Heron, Double-crested Cormorant, House Sparrow, Cedar Waxwing.
Tuxbury Pond/Powwow River, Amesbury: Belted Kingfisher, Double-crested Cormorant, Killdeer, Great Blue Heron, Great Egret, Osprey, Eastern Kingbird, American Robin, Gray Catbird, Common Grackle, Tree Swallow, Mute Swan, Mallard, Black-capped Chickadee, American Goldfinch, White-breasted Nuthatch, Red-Bellied Woodpecker.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.