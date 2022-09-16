These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or call 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com for additional information.
Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Plum Island: Merlin, Common Yellowthroat, Lesser Black-backed Gull, American Avocet, Western Sandpiper, Red Knot, Sora, American Wigeon, Philadelphia Vireo, Pine Warbler, Magnolia Warbler, Nashville Warbler, Buff-breasted Sandpiper, Belted Kingfisher, Whimbrel.
Odiorne State Park, Rye, N.H.: Black-capped Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, Tree Swallow, Red-breasted Nuthatch, Carolina Wren, Gray Catbird, American Goldfinch, Cedar Waxwing, Northern Cardinal, Song Sparrow, Buff-breasted Sandpiper.
Perkins Park, Newburyport: Wood Duck, Black-crowned Night-Heron, Yellow-crowned Night-Heron, Great Egret, Snowy Egret, Osprey, Tree Swallow, Belted Kingfisher.
Marsh Road, Rye: Little Blue Heron, Snowy Egret, Great Egret.
Water Street, Newburyport: Hooded Merganser, Double-crested Cormorant, Tree Swallow.
Wastewater treatment plant, Exeter, N.H.: Northern Pintail, Blue-winged Teal, Mallard, Canada Goose, Red-tailed Hawk, Northern Flicker, Carolina Wren.
Kent Island, Newbury: Great Blue Heron, Great Egret, Killdeer, Least Sandpiper, Eastern Phoebe, Tree Swallow.
Atkinson Common, Newburyport: Pine Warbler, Cedar Waxwing, Fish Crow, American Crow, Blue Jay, House Wren, Cooper’s Hawk, Red-tailed Hawk, Blue Jay, Black-capped Chickadee, Chipping Sparrow.
Various areas in Newbury: Wild Turkey, Mourning Dove, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Killdeer, Green Heron, Red-tailed Hawk, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Downy Woodpecker, Hairy Woodpecker, Pileated Woodpecker, Northern Flicker, Eastern Wood-Pewee, Eastern Phoebe, Eastern Kingbird, Blue Jay, American Crow, Black-capped Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, Barn Swallow, Red-breasted Nuthatch, White-breasted Nuthatch, Blue-gray Gnatcatcher, House Wren, Carolina Wren, European Starling, Gray Catbird, Northern Mockingbird, Eastern Bluebird, American Robin, House Sparrow, House Finch, American Goldfinch, Chipping Sparrow, Song Sparrow, Bobolink, Baltimore Oriole, Red-winged Blackbird, Brown-headed Cowbird, Common Yellowthroat, American Redstart, Pine Warbler, Northern Cardinal, Indigo Bunting.
