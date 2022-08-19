These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or call 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com for additional information.
New Hampshire Seacoast: Western Sandpiper, Great Egret, Glossy Ibis, Snowy Egret, Common Eider, Semipalmated Sandpiper, Semipalmated Plover, Black Guillemot, Black-bellied Plover, Semipalmated Plover, White-rumped Sandpiper, Semipalmated Sandpiper, Greater Yellowlegs, Bonaparte’s Gull, Laughing Gull, Common Tern, Great Cormorant, Double-crested Cormorant, Great Blue Heron, Purple Martin, Spotted Sandpiper, Peregrine Falcon, Hudsonian Godwit, Marbled Godwit.
Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Plum Island: Long-billed Dowitcher, Willet, Whimbrel, Caspian Tern, Black Tern, Forster’s Tern, Green Heron, Sora, Northern Waterthrush, Purple Martin, Tree Swallow, Peregrine Falcon, Tricolored Heron, American Avocet, Wilson’s Phalarope, Glossy Ibis, Snowy Egret, Yellow-crowned Night-Heron, Great-crested Flycatcher, Black Tern, Black Guillemot, Least Bittern, Solitary Sandpiper, Marbled Godwit, Black-crowned Night-Heron, Greater Yellowlegs, Lesser Yellowlegs, Piping Plover, Least Tern, Common Tern, Wilson’s Phalarope, Barn Swallow, American Robin, Northern Mockingbird, Eastern Kingbird, Great Black-backed Gull, Great Egret, Snowy Egret, Double-crested Cormorant, Mallard, Green-winged Teal, Great Blue Heron, Northern Cardinal, Gadwall, American Goldfinch, Gray Catbird, Spotted Sandpiper, Hudsonian Godwit.
Perkins Park, Newburyport: White Ibis, Wood Duck, Black-crowned Night-Heron, Yellow-crowned Night-Heron, Great Egret, Glossy Ibis, Snowy Egret, Osprey, Tree Swallow, Belted Kingfisher.
North Shore Community Gardens, Danvers: Dickcissel.
Tuxbury Pond, Amesbury: Great Egret.
Nile’s Beach, Gloucester: Little Blue Heron.
Moulton Street, Newburyport: Baltimore Oriole, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Gray Catbird, Chimney Swift, Chipping Sparrow, Red-tailed Hawk, Cooper’s Hawk, Cedar Waxwing.
Linebrook Road, Ipswich: Baltimore Oriole.
Marblehead Neck Wildlife Sanctuary: Ovenbird, Canada Warbler, Blue-gray Gnatcatcher, Eastern Phoebe.
Water Street, Newburyport: Great Egret, Black-bellied Plover, Bonaparte’s Gull, Herring Gull, Great Black-backed Gull, Belted Kingfisher, Osprey, Common Tern, Least Tern, Chimney Swift, Tree Swallow, Great Blue Heron, Double-crested Cormorant, House Sparrow, Cedar Waxwing.
Dead Horse Beach, Salem Willows: American Oystercatcher.
Atkinson Common, Newburyport: Pine Warbler, Cedar Waxwing, Fish Crow, American Crow, Blue Jay, House Wren, Chimney Swift, Cooper’s Hawk, Red-tailed Hawk.
