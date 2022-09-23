These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or call 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com for additional information.
Exeter Wastewater Treatment Facility, Exeter, N.H.: Wood Duck, Green-winged Teal, Blue-winged Teal, American Black Duck, Mallard, Canada Goose, Spotted Sandpiper, American Pipit, Palm Warbler, Song Sparrow, Belted Kingfisher, Tree Swallow, Barn Swallow, Ring-billed Gull, Herring Gull, Great Black-backed Gull, Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Plum Island: Glossy Ibis, Great Egret, Snowy Egret, Great Blue Heron, Little Blue Heron, Dark-eyed Junco, Lesser Black-backed Gull, Palm Warbler, Turkey Vulture, Northern Harrier, Marbled Godwit, Northern Parula, Blackpoll Warbler, Magnolia Warbler, Swainson’s Thrush, American Golden-Plover, Yellow-billed Cuckoo, Whimbrel, Clay-colored Sparrow, Black-bellied Plover, Western Sandpiper, Stilt Sandpiper, Piping Plover, Tennessee Warbler, Dunlin, White-rumped Sandpiper, Pectoral Sandpiper, Piping Plover, Green-winged Teal, American Wigeon, Peregrine Falcon, Merlin, Philadelphia Vireo.
North Shore Community Gardens, Middleton: Clay-colored Sparrow, Nelson’s Sparrow, Lincoln’s Sparrow, Connecticut Warbler, Palm Warbler, Dickcissel.
Odiorne Point State Park, Rye, N.H.: Common Eider, Semipalmated Plover, Least Sandpiper, Semipalmated Sandpiper, Spotted Sandpiper, American Crow, Eastern Phoebe, Mourning Dove, Tufted Titmouse, Black-capped Chickadee, Double-crested Cormorant, Ring -billed Gull, Great Black-backed Gull, Palm Warbler.
Various areas in Essex: Black-throated Blue Warbler, Red-eyed Vireo, Red-breasted Nuthatch.
Salisbury Beach State Reservation, Salisbury: Lesser Black-backed Gull, Red-breasted Nuthatch, Tree Swallow, Double-crested Cormorant.
Spencer-Pierce-Little Farm, Newbury: Red-tailed Hawk, Dickcissel, House Sparrow, House Finch, Killdeer.
Water Street, Newburyport: Forster’s Tern.
Ring’s Island, Salisbury: Belted Kingfisher, Double-crested Cormorant, Herring Gull, Ring-billed Gull, Carolina Wren, Black Guillemot.
Ferry Road, Salisbury: Turkey Vulture, European Starling, Wild Turkey, Hermit Thrush.
Artichoke Reservoir, West Newbury: Osprey, Mute Swan, Red-breasted Nuthatch.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.