These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or call 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com for additional information.
Niles Beach, Gloucester: Red-necked Grebe.
Atkinson Common, Newburyport: American Goldfinch, House Wren, Gray Catbird, American Robin, Cedar Waxwing, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Pine Warbler.
Baker Road, Salisbury: Mallard, Rose-breasted Grosbeak, Baltimore Oriole, Song Sparrow, Tree Swallow, Eastern Kingbird, Cedar Waxwing.
High Street, Newburyport: Red-tailed Hawk, Turkey Vulture, Chimney Swift.
Moulton Street, Newburyport: Cedar Waxwing, House Wren, Chipping Sparrow, Chimney Swift, Tufted Titmouse, Black-capped Chickadee, Downy Woodpecker, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Gray Catbird, House Finch.
Woodsom Farm, Amesbury: Willow Flycatcher, Killdeer, Turkey Vulture, Turkey Vulture, American Crow, Eastern Kingbird, Common Yellowthroat, Warbling Vireo, Field Sparrow, Black-capped Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, Great Crested Flycatcher, Eastern Wood-Pewee, Great Egret, Great Blue Heron, American Robin, Red-winged Blackbird, Common Grackle, European Starling, Bobolink, Eastern Meadowlark, American Goldfinch, House Finch, Savannah Sparrow, Song Sparrow, House Sparrow, Tree Swallow, Barn Swallow, Chimney Swift, Baltimore Oriole, Orchard Oriole, Mallard, Mourning Dove, Yellow Warbler, Gray Catbird, Blue Jay, Northern Cardinal, White-breasted Nuthatch, Northern Mockingbird, Cedar Waxwing.
Turkey Hill Road, Newburyport/West Newbury: Baltimore Oriole, Red-eyed Vireo, Eastern Kingbird, Northern Flicker, Brown Thrasher, Eastern Wood-Pewee, House Wren, Black-capped Chickadee. Mute Swan, Canada Goose, Tufted Titmouse, Pine Warbler, Chipping Sparrow, Gray Catbird, American Robin, Brown Creeper, Cedar Waxwing.
Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Plum Island: Purple Martin, Green Heron, Virginia Rail, Osprey, Great Egret, Snowy Egret, Cuckoo species, Common Tern, Least Tern, Caspian Tern, Piping Plover, Cedar Waxwing, Alder Flycatcher, Tri-colored Heron, Short-billed Dowitcher, Saltmarsh Sparrow, Eastern Towhee, Northern Mockingbird, Killdeer, Eastern Kingbird, American Robin, Eastern Wood-Pewee, Virginia Rail, Iceland Gull, Black-crowned Night-Heron, Yellow-crowned Night-Heron, Least Bittern, Gadwall, Green-winged Teal, Mute Swan, Marsh Wren.
Plum Island Turnpike, Plum Island: King Rail.
Salisbury Beach State Reservation, Salisbury: Common Tern, Least Tern Common Raven, Barn Swallow, Purple Martin, Willow Flycatcher, Cedar Waxwing.
