These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com.
Squamscott River, Exeter, New Hampshire: Pied-billed Grebe, Green-winged Teal, Belted Kingfisher, Great Blue Heron, Mallard, Yellow-rumped Warbler, Song Sparrow.
Chase Street, Newburyport: Great Blue Heron, Carolina Wren.
Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Plum Island: Black Guillemot, Yellow-billed Cuckoo, Hudsonian Godwit, Yellow-bellied Sapsucker, Snow Goose, Warbling Vireo, Gray-cheeked Thrush, Swainson’s Thrush.
Isles of Shoals, Maine/New Hampshire: Wood Duck, Surf Scoter, White-winged Scoter, Black Scoter, Red-breasted Merganser, Yellow-billed Cuckoo, Black-billed Cuckoo, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, American Oystercatcher, American Golden-Plover, Upland Sandpiper, Lesser Black-backed Gull, Caspian Tern, Black-crowned Night-Heron, Eastern Wood-Pewee, Yellow-bellied Flycatcher, Least Flycatcher, Warbling Vireo, Gray-cheeked Thrush, Swainson’s Thrush, Clay-colored Sparrow, Lark Sparrow, Nelson’s Sparrow, Yellow-breasted Chat, Rusty Blackbird, Blue-winged Warbler, Orange-crowned Warbler, Cape May Warbler, Blue Grosbeak, Lazuli Bunting, Dickcissel.
Cherry Hill [Indian Hill] Reservoir, West Newbury: Osprey, Turkey Vulture, Ruddy Duck. Mallard, Canada Goose, Double-crested Cormorant, Gray Catbird, Blue Jay, White-breasted Nuthatch, Swamp Sparrow, Song Sparrow, Yellow-breasted Chat, Common Yellowthroat, Morning Dove, American Goldfinch, Eastern Bluebird.
Lower Artichoke Reservoir area, Newburyport/West Newbury: Eastern Blurbird, Connecticut Warbler, Carolina Wren, Great Blue Heron, Osprey, Bald Eagle, Red-tailed Hawk.
High Street, Newburyport: Cooper’s Hawk, Turkey Vulture.
Salisbury marshes, Salisbury: Double-crested Cormorant, Great Blue Heron, Northern Harrier, Bald Eagle, Black-bellied Plover, Semipalmated Sandpiper, Herring Gull, Greater Yellowlegs, Lesser Yellowlegs, Gray Catbird, Eastern Towhee, Ring-billed Gull.
Various areas in West Newbury: American Pipit, Solitary Sandpiper, White-crowned Sparrow, Savannah Sparrow, Lincoln’s Sparrow, White-throated Sparrow, Song Sparrow, Swamp Sparrow, Eastern Towhee,Ruddy Duck, Canada Goose, Eastern Bluebird, Wood Duck, Hooded Merganser, American Kestrel, Yellow-breasted Chat, Indigo Bunting, Solitary Sandpiper, Cooper’s Hawk, Red-tailed Hawk, Common Raven, American Crow, Brown-headed Cowbird, Ring-necked Pheasant.
Moulton Street, Newburyport: Carolina Wren, Red-bellied Woodpecker, White-breasted Nuthatch, Black-capped Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, Eastern Towhee, House Finch.
New Hampshire Seacoast: Surf Scoter, Red-breasted Merganser, Green-winged Teal, American Wigeon, Great Blue Heron, Great Egret, Snowy Egret, Black-crowned Night-Heron, American Golden Plover, Ruddy Turnstone, Least Flycatcher, White-eyed Vireo, Orange-crowned Warbler, Savannah Sparrow, “Ipswich” Sparrow.
Plum Island Airfield, Newbury/Newburyport: Killdeer, Buff-breasted Sandpiper, Osprey.
Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm, Newbury: Northern Flicker, Connecticut Warbler, Canada Goose, Yellow-billed Cuckoo, Black-bellied Plover, Killdeer, Herring Gull, Osprey, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Downy Woodpecker, Northern Flicker, Eastern Phoebe, Blue Jay, American Crow, Common Raven, Carolina Wren, European Starling, Gray Catbird, Gray-cheeked Thrush, American Robin, House Sparrow, Chipping Sparrow, White-throated Sparrow, Savannah Sparrow, Song Sparrow, Common Grackle, Orange-crowned Warbler, Nashville Warbler, Magnolia Warbler, Blackpoll Warbler, Palm Warbler, Yellow-rumped Warbler, Indigo Bunting, Dickcissel.
