These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or call 978-204-2976. And, visit www.newburyportbirders.com for additional information.
Various areas in West Gloucester: Eastern Bluebird, Bald Eagle, Blue Jay, Northern Cardinal, Pileated Woodpecker.
New Hampshire Seacoast: American Pipit, Belted Kingfisher, Snowy Owl, Red-tailed Hawk,Cedar Waxwing, Purple Sandpiper, Black-bellied Plover, Great Cormorant, Double-crested Cormorant, Sanderling, Great Blue Heron,Northern Pintail, Hooded Merganser, Gadwall, American Black Duck,Mallard, Lapland Longspur, Horned Lark, Snow Bunting, “Ipswich” Savannah Sparrow, Short-eared Owl, Red-winged Blackbird
Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm, Newbury: Horned Lark, Eastern Screech-Owl, Lapland Longspur, Dark-eyed Junco.
Squamscott River, Exeter, N.H.: Common Merganser, Hooded Merganser, Mallard, Canada Goose, Iceland Gull.
Scotland Road, Newbury: Killdeer, Canada Goose
Spring Lane, Newburyport: Belted Kingfisher, Mallard,Common Merganser, Eastern Bluebird, Bald Eagle, Black-capped Chickadee, Song Sparrow, Tufted Titmouse, White-breasted Nuthatch.
Linebrook Road, Ipswich: Bald Eagle.
High Road, Newbury: Eastern Screech-Owl,Dark-eyed Junco.
High Street, Newburyport: Turkey Vulture.
Various Areas in Ipswich: Rough-legged Hawk,Common Merganser, Hooded Merganser, Common Goldeneye,Red-tailed Hawk, Northern Flicker, Yellow-bellied Sapsucker,Common Raven, Eastern Bluebird, Cedar Waxwing, Yellow-rumped Warbler, Swamp Sparrow.
Merrimac Street, Newburyport: Cooper’s Hawk, Turkey Vulture.
Pavilion Beach, Ipswich: King Eider, Common Eider.
Ipswich River Wildlife Sanctuary, Topsfield: Pileated Woodpecker, Eastern Bluebird, Red-winged Blackbird.
New England Biolabs, Ipswich: Wood Duck, Gadwall, Mallard.
Atkinson Common, Newburyport: Red-tailed Hawk, Dark-eyed Junco, Turkey Vulture.
Northgate Road, Ipswich: Rough-legged Hawk, Red-tailed Hawk, Northern Harrier
Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Plum Island: Red-winged Blackbird, Yellow-bellied Sapsucker, Eastern Towhee, Gray Catbird, Red-breasted Nuthatch, Red-winged Blackbird.
Brace Cove, Gloucester: Black-bellied Plover.
Salisbury Beach State Reservation, Salisbury: Lapland Longspur, “Ipswich” Savannah Sparrow, Common Loon, Bufflehead, Common Goldeneye, Surf Scoter, White-winged Scoter, Bald Eagle, Snowy Owl, Ring-billed Gull, Herring Gull, Great Black-backed Gull.
County Road, Ipswich: Mourning Dove, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Downy Woodpecker, Blue Jay,Black-capped Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, White-breasted Nuthatch,Carolina Wren, American Robin, House Finch, American Goldfinch, Dark-eyed Junco, White-throated Sparrow, Song Sparrow, Red-winged Black-bird, Common Grackle, Northern Cardinal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.