These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com.
Newburyport Harbor, Newburyport, Black Rock Creek, Salisbury: Common Merganser, Double-crested Cormorant, Osprey, Great Egret, Snowy Egret, Great Blue Heron, Herring Gull, Black-backed Gull, Ring-billed Gull, Common Loon, Common Eider, White-winged Scoter, Greater Yellowlegs, Lesser Yellowlegs, Semipalmated Plover, Mallard, Turkey Vulture, Rock Pigeon, Northern Harrier, Semipalmated Sandpiper, Tree Swallow.
New Hampshire Seacoast: Black-bellied Plover, Semipalmated Sandpiper, Great Egret, Greater Yellowlegs, Lesser Yellowlegs, American Black Duck, Western Sandpiper, Spotted Sandpiper, Sanderling, Semipalmated Sandpiper, Semipalmated Plover, Snowy Egret, Wood Duck, Northern Gannet.
Woodsom Farm, Amesbury: Eastern Meadowlark, Barn Swallow, Tree Swallow, Turkey Vulture, European Starling.
Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Plum Island: Canada Warbler, Hudsonian Godwit, Peregrine Falcon, Pied-billed Grebe, Swainson’s Thrush, Clay-colored Sparrow, Winter Wren, Connecticut Warbler, Yellow-bellied Flycatcher, Baird’s Sandpiper Whimbrel, Philadelphia Vireo, Eastern Wood-Peewee, Lesser Black-backed Gull, Laughing Gull, Red Knot, Dickcissel, Yellow-crowned Night-Heron, Black Guillemot.
Plum Island Airfield, Newbury: American Golden-Plover, Killdeer.
North Shore Community Gardens Area, Middleton: Dickcissel, Yellow-breasted Chat, Lincoln’s Sparrow, Red-tailed Hawk, Cooper’s Hawk, Herring Gull, Canada Goose, Wilson’s Snipe, Killdeer, Greater Yellowlegs, Lesser Yellowlegs, Song Sparrow, Gray Catbird, Savannah Sparrow, Common Grackle, European Starling.
Hampton Airfield, Hampton, New Hampshire: Killdeer, Cedar Waxwing, Red-tailed Hawk, Tree Swallow.
Odiorne Point State Park, Rye, New Hampshire: Canada Goose, Mallard, Green-winged Teal, Common Eider, Wild Turkey, Common Nighthawk, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Semipalmated Plover, Sanderling, Least Sandpiper, Semipalmated Sandpiper, Greater Yellowlegs, Lesser Yellowlegs, Bonaparte’s Gull, Laughing Gull, Ring-billed Gull, Herring Gull, Lesser Black-backed Gull, Great Black-backed Gull, Caspian Tern, Common Loon, Northern Gannet, Double-crested Cormorant, Great Blue Heron, Great Egret, Snowy Egret, Turkey Vulture, Osprey, Northern Harrier, Accipiter species, Bald Eagle, Red-tailed Hawk, Eastern Screech-Owl, Belted Kingfisher, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Downy Woodpecker, Northern Flicker, Merlin, Eastern Phoebe, Red-eyed Vireo, Blue Jay, American Crow, Fish Crow, Black-capped Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, Tree Swallow, Bank Swallow, Barn Swallow, Cliff Swallow, White-breasted Nuthatch, Blue-gray Gnatcatcher, House Wren, Carolina Wren, European Starling, Gray Catbird, Northern Mockingbird, Eastern Bluebird, Swainson’s Thrush, Cedar Waxwing, House Finch, American Goldfinch, Chipping Sparrow, Song Sparrow, Swamp Sparrow, Black-and-white Warbler, Nashville Warbler, Common Yellowthroat, American Redstart, Cape May Warbler, Northern Parula, Magnolia Warbler, Bay-breasted Warbler, Yellow Warbler, Blackpoll Warbler, Palm Warbler, Pine Warbler, Yellow-rumped Warbler, Black-throated Green Warbler, Wilson’s Warbler, Northern Cardinal, Rose-breasted Grosbeak.
Topsfield Fairgrounds, Topsfield: Mourning Dove, Killdeer, Savannah Sparrow, Greater Yellowlegs, Lesser Yellowlegs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.