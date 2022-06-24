These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or call 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com for additional information.
Elm Street, Salisbury: Osprey, Spotted Sandpiper, Mallard, Killdeer, Song Sparrow, Tree Swallow, Eastern Kingbird, Chimney Swift.
High Street, Newburyport: Red-tailed Hawk, Turkey Vulture, Chimney Swift.
Moulton Street, Newburyport: Cedar Waxwing, House Wren, Chipping Sparrow, Chimney Swift, Tufted Titmouse, Black-capped Chickadee, Downy Woodpecker, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Gray Catbird, House Finch.
Woodsom Farm, Amesbury: Great Egret,Great Blue Heron, American Robin, Red-winged Blackbird, Common Grackle, European Starling, Bobolink, Eastern Meadowlark, American Goldfinch, House Finch, Savannah Sparrow, Song Sparrow, House Sparrow, Tree Swallow, Barn Swallow, Chimney Swift, Baltimore Oriole, Orchard Oriole, Mallard, Mourning Dove, Yellow Warbler, Gray Catbird, Blue Jay, Northern Cardinal, White-breasted Nuthatch, Northern Mockingbird, Cedar Waxwing, Willow Flycatcher, Killdeer, Turkey Vulture, Turkey Vulture, American Crow, Eastern Kingbird, Common Yellowthroat, Warbling Vireo, Field Sparrow, Black-capped Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, Great Crested Flycatcher, Eastern Wood-Pewee.
Marblehead Neck Wildlife Sanctuary, Marblehead: Yellow-crowned Night-Heron.
Plumber Spring Road, Newburyport/Middle Road, West Newbury: Baltimore Oriole, Red-eyed Vireo,Eastern Kingbird, Northern Flicker, Brown Thrasher, Eastern Wood-Pewee, House Wren, Black-capped Chickadee. Mute Swan, Canada Goose, Tufted Titmouse, Pine Warbler, Chipping Sparrow, Gray Catbird, American Robin, Brown Creeper.
Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Plum Island: Saltmarsh Sparrow, Eastern Towhee, Northern Mockingbird, Eastern Kingbird, American Robin, Eastern Wood-Pewee, Virginia Rail, Iceland Gull, Black-crowned Night-Heron, Yellow-crowned Night-Heron, Least Bittern, Tri-color Heron, Gadwall, Green-winged Teal, Mute Swan.
Water Street, Newburyport: Bonaparte’s Gull.
Plum Island Turnpike, Plum Island: King Rail.
Beach Road area, Salisbury: Common Raven.
Various areas in Byfield: Common Raven.
