These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or call 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com for additional information.
Union Street, Newburyport: Great Egret, American Robin, Cedar Waxwing, Red-tailed Hawk, Turkey Vulture, Common Grackle, European Starling, Chimney Swift, Tree Swallow, American Goldfinch, House Sparrow.
Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm, Newbury: Killdeer, Savannah Sparrow, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Hairy Woodpecker, Downy Woodpecker, Red-tailed Hawk, Black-capped Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, White-breasted Nuthatch, Chipping Sparrow, Blue Jay.
Riverbend Conservation Area, West Newbury: Eastern Wood-Pewee, Gray Catbird, Willow Flycatcher, Great Crested Flycatcher, Song Sparrow, American Goldfinch, Eastern Kingbird, Great Black-backed Gull, Tree Swallow, Eastern Phoebe, Rose-breasted Grosbeak, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Common Yellowthroat, Yellow Warbler, Double-crested Cormorant, Black-capped Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, Great Blue Heron, Common Grackle, Red-winged Blackbird, Downy Woodpecker, Northern Flicker, Osprey, Turkey Vulture.
Newburyport’s industrial park: Tree Swallow, Canada Goose, Great Egret, Willow Flycatcher, Cedar Waxwing, Killdeer, Eastern Wood-Peewee.
Hines and Chain bridges area, Newburyport/Amesbury/Salisbury: Northern Rough-winged Swallow, Cliff Swallow.
Pease International Tradeport, Portsmouth, N.H.: Upland Sandpiper, American Kestrel, Grasshopper Sparrow.
Granite State Whale Watch out of Rye, N.H.: Great Shearwater, Northern Gannet, Sooty Shearwater, Black Guillemot, Wilson’s Storm-Petrel.
New Hampshire Seacoast: American Oystercatcher, Common Loon, Tricolored Heron, Glossy Ibis, Great Egret, Snowy Egret.
Amesbury boat launch, Amesbury: Northern Rough-winged Swallow, Spotted Sandpiper, Bald Eagle, Double-crested Cormorant, Barn Swallow, Tree Swallow.
Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Plum Island: American Bittern, Willow Flycatcher, Least Bittern, Virginia Rail, Cedar Waxwing, Least Flycatcher, Brown Thrasher, Yellow Warbler, Common Yellowthroat, American Woodcock, Iceland Gull, Whip-poor-will, Wood Thrush, Canada Warbler, Tricolored Heron, Mute Swan, Gadwall, Mallard, Barn Swallow, Baltimore Oriole, Tree Swallow.
Woodsom Farm, Amesbury: European Starling, Killdeer, American Robin, Song Sparrow, Red-winged Blackbird, Common Grackle, Bobolink, Yellow Warbler, Common Yellowthroat, Blue Jay, Mourning Dove, Great Blue Heron, American Goldfinch, Black-capped Chickadee, Rose-breasted Grosbeak, Mallard, Brown Thrasher, Brown-headed Cowbird, Great Egret, Eastern Meadowlark, Cedar Waxwing, Northern Flicker, Baltimore Oriole, Northern Mockingbird, Willow Flycatcher, Turkey Vulture, Orchard Oriole, Barn Swallow, Northern Cardinal, House Wren.
Plum Island Turnpike, Newburyport/Newbury: King Rail, Great Egret, Chimney Swift, Tree Swallow.
Oak Hill Cemetery, Newburyport: Great Crested Flycatcher, Black-crowned Night-Heron, Eastern Kingbird, Mallard, Tree Swallow.
