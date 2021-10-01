These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com.
Deer Island, Amesbury: Bald Eagle, Mallard, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Dark-eyed Junco, Belted Kingfisher.
Moseley Woods, Newburyport: Red-bellied Woodpecker, Downy Woodpecker, White-breasted Nuthatch, Pine Warbler, Red-eyed Vireo, Great Blue Heron.
New Hampshire Seacoast: Indigo Bunting, Black-billed Cuckoo, Canada Goose, Common Eider, Mourning Dove, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Semipalmated Sandpiper, American Woodcock, Bonaparte’s Gull, Ring-billed Gull, Herring Gull, Lesser Black-backed Gull, Great Black-backed Gull, Common Loon, Northern Gannet, Double-crested Cormorant, Great Blue Heron, Great Egret, Snowy Egret, Turkey Vulture, Osprey, Cooper’s Hawk, Red-tailed Hawk, Eastern Screech-Owl, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Downy Woodpecker, Hairy Woodpecker, Pileated Woodpecker, Northern Flicker, Peregrine Falcon, Eastern Phoebe, Blue-headed Vireo, Red-eyed Vireo, Blue Jay, American Crow, Black-capped Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, Ruby-crowned Kinglet, Golden-crowned Kinglet, White-breasted Nuthatch, House Wren, Carolina Wren, Gray Catbird, Northern Mockingbird, Eastern Bluebird, American Robin, American Pipit, House Finch, American Goldfinch, Chipping Sparrow, Clay-colored Sparrow, White-throated Sparrow, Savannah Sparrow, Song Sparrow, Swamp Sparrow, Ovenbird, Black-and-white Warbler, Nashville Warbler, Hooded Warbler, Yellow Warbler, Blackpoll Warbler, Black-throated Blue Warbler, Palm Warbler, Pine Warbler, Yellow-rumped Warbler, Black-throated Green Warbler, Wilson’s Warbler, Northern Cardinal, American Redstart, Northern Parula, Dark-eyed Junco, Common Yellowthroat.
Atkinson Common, Newburyport: Cooper’s Hawk, Red-tailed Hawk, White-breasted Nuthatch, Brown Creeper, Gray Catbird, Blue Jay.
Newburyport Harbor to Black Rock Creek in Salisbury: Common Merganser, Double-crested Cormorant, Osprey, Great Egret, Snowy Egret, Great Blue Heron, Herring Gull, Black-backed Gull, Ring-billed Gull, Common Loon, Common Eider, White-winged Scoter, Greater Yellowlegs, Lesser Yellowlegs, Semipalmated Plover, Mallard, Turkey Vulture, Rock Pigeon, Northern Harrier.
Cherry Hill (Indian Hill) Reservoir, West Newbury: Ruddy Duck.
Hampton Marina, Hampton, New Hampshire: Black-bellied Plover, Short-billed Dowitcher, Semipalmated Sandpiper, Belted Kingfisher, Great Blue Heron, Snowy Egret, Great Egret, Dunlin, Belted Kingfisher.
Lenway Road, Byfield: Great Blue Heron.
Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Plum Island: Dickcissel, American Bittern, Peregrine Falcon, Yellow-bellied Sapsucker, Yellow-billed Cuckoo, Pied-billed Grebe, Hudsonian Godwit, Philadelphia Vireo, Yellow-crowned Night-Heron, Winter Wren, Connecticut Warbler, Yellow-bellied Flycatcher, Baird’s Sandpiper, Western Sandpiper, Whimbrel, American Golden-Plover, Red Knot, American Woodcock, Eastern Wood-Pewee, Lesser Black-backed Gull, Laughing Gull, Red Knot, Black Guillemot.
Onboard the Granite State out of Rye, New Hampshire: Common Eider, White-winged Scoter, Rock Pigeon, American Oystercatcher, Ruddy Turnstone, Red-necked Phalarope, Red Phalarope, Least Sandpiper, Spotted Sandpiper, Greater Yellowlegs, Lesser Yellowlegs, Black Guillemot, Bonaparte’s Gull, Herring Gull, Lesser Black-backed Gull, Great Black-backed Gull, Common Tern, Common Loon, Wilson’s Storm-Petrel, Cory’s Shearwater, Great Shearwater, Manx Shearwater, Northern Gannet, Great Cormorant, Double-crested Cormorant, Great Blue Heron, Great Egret, Snowy Egret, Cedar Waxwing, American Redstart.
Star Island, Isles of Shoals, New Hampshire: Lazuli Bunting, Dickcissel, Clay-colored Sparrow, Bobolink, Indigo Bunting, Lesser Black-backed Gull, Yellow-billed Cuckoo, American Oystercatcher, Caspian Tern, Yellow-breasted Chat, Blue Grosbeak, Northern Gannet.
Northshore Community Gardens, Middleton: Blue Grosbeak, Yellow-billed Cuckoo.
Pike’s Bridge Road, West Newbury: Wood Duck, Wood Duck, Mute Swan, Mourning Dove, Great Blue Heron, Red-tailed Hawk, Belted Kingfisher, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Northern Flicker, Red-eyed Vireo, Blue Jay, Black-capped Chickadee, White-breasted Nuthatch, European Starling, Gray Catbird, American Robin, House Sparrow, American Goldfinch, Brown-headed Cowbird, Common Yellowthroat, Blackpoll Warbler, Northern Cardinal.
Wastewater treatment plant, Exeter, New Hampshire: American Golden-Plover, Black-bellied Plover, Barn Swallow, Dunlin.
Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm, Newbury: Connecticut Warbler, Buff-breasted Sandpiper, Killdeer, Pacific Golden-Plover.
