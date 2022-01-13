These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com.

New Hampshire Seacoast: Glaucous Gull, Snowy Owl, Northern Harrier, Prairie Warbler, Yellow-rumped Warbler, Orange-crowned Warbler.

Ipswich River Wildlife Sanctuary, Topsfield: Fox Sparrow, Red-winged Blackbird, Common Grackle, European Starling.

Lower Artichoke Reservoir, West Newbury/Newburyport: Hood Merganser, Ring-necked Duck.

Various Areas in Salisbury: Cooper’s Hawk, Northern Pintail, Green-winged Teal, Mallard, American Robin, Cedar Waxwing, Blue Jay, Eastern Bluebird.

Niles Pond, Gloucester: Glaucous Gull.

Ferry Road, Salisbury: Barred Owl, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Dark-eyed Junco, Carolina Wren.

Granite Pier, Rockport: Iceland Gull, Purple Sandpiper.

Newburyport Harbor: Iceland Gull, Bald Eagle, Long-tailed Duck, Common Goldeneye.

River Road, West Newbury: Common Merganser, Common Goldeneye, Barrow’s Goldeneye, Mallard, Bufflehead, Canada Goose, Bald Eagle, Ring-necked Duck.

Chain Bridge area, Amesbury/Newburyport: Bald Eagle, Canada Goose, Rock Pigeon.

Ring’s Island Salisbury: Carolina Wren, Red-tailed Hawk, Downy Woodpecker.

Moulton Street, Newburyport: Red-bellied Woodpecker, Carolina Wren, White-throated Sparrow, Black-capped Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, American Robin, Northern

Mockingbird, Northern Cardinal, Downy Woodpecker, Hairy Woodpecker, Cedar Waxwing.

Andrew’s Point, Rockport: King Eider.

Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Plum Island: Bald Eagle, Greater Scaup, Red-necked Grebe, Razorbill, Northern Shrike, Yellow-bellied Sapsucker, Great Horned Owl, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Gray Catbird, Hermit Thrush.

Gillis Bridge, Newburyport: Peregrine Falcon.

Jodrey State Fish Pier, Gloucester: Glaucous Gull, Lesser Black-backed Gull.

Salisbury Beach State Reservation, Salisbury: Ipswich [Savannah] Sparrow.

Mill Pond, West Newbury: European Starling, Red-winged Blackbird, White-breasted Nuthatch.

Halibut Point State Park, Rockport: Ruby-crowned Kinglet.

Wonson Cove, Gloucester: Glaucous Gull.

Marblehead private beach area: Eared Grebe.

