These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com.
New Hampshire Seacoast: Glaucous Gull, Snowy Owl, Northern Harrier, Prairie Warbler, Yellow-rumped Warbler, Orange-crowned Warbler.
Ipswich River Wildlife Sanctuary, Topsfield: Fox Sparrow, Red-winged Blackbird, Common Grackle, European Starling.
Lower Artichoke Reservoir, West Newbury/Newburyport: Hood Merganser, Ring-necked Duck.
Various Areas in Salisbury: Cooper’s Hawk, Northern Pintail, Green-winged Teal, Mallard, American Robin, Cedar Waxwing, Blue Jay, Eastern Bluebird.
Niles Pond, Gloucester: Glaucous Gull.
Ferry Road, Salisbury: Barred Owl, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Dark-eyed Junco, Carolina Wren.
Granite Pier, Rockport: Iceland Gull, Purple Sandpiper.
Newburyport Harbor: Iceland Gull, Bald Eagle, Long-tailed Duck, Common Goldeneye.
River Road, West Newbury: Common Merganser, Common Goldeneye, Barrow’s Goldeneye, Mallard, Bufflehead, Canada Goose, Bald Eagle, Ring-necked Duck.
Chain Bridge area, Amesbury/Newburyport: Bald Eagle, Canada Goose, Rock Pigeon.
Ring’s Island Salisbury: Carolina Wren, Red-tailed Hawk, Downy Woodpecker.
Moulton Street, Newburyport: Red-bellied Woodpecker, Carolina Wren, White-throated Sparrow, Black-capped Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, American Robin, Northern
Mockingbird, Northern Cardinal, Downy Woodpecker, Hairy Woodpecker, Cedar Waxwing.
Andrew’s Point, Rockport: King Eider.
Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Plum Island: Bald Eagle, Greater Scaup, Red-necked Grebe, Razorbill, Northern Shrike, Yellow-bellied Sapsucker, Great Horned Owl, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Gray Catbird, Hermit Thrush.
Gillis Bridge, Newburyport: Peregrine Falcon.
Jodrey State Fish Pier, Gloucester: Glaucous Gull, Lesser Black-backed Gull.
Salisbury Beach State Reservation, Salisbury: Ipswich [Savannah] Sparrow.
Mill Pond, West Newbury: European Starling, Red-winged Blackbird, White-breasted Nuthatch.
Halibut Point State Park, Rockport: Ruby-crowned Kinglet.
Wonson Cove, Gloucester: Glaucous Gull.
Marblehead private beach area: Eared Grebe.
