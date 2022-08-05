These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or call 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com for additional information.
Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Plum Island: Glossy Ibis, Avocet, American Redstart, Common Yellowthroat, Ovenbird, Tree Swallow, Saltmarsh Sparrow, Barn Swallow, Mute Swan, Mallard, Double-crested Cormorant, Common Tern, Great Egret, Snowy Egret, Least Tern, Brown Thrasher, Gray Catbird, American Robin, Red-breasted Nuthatch, White-breasted Nuthatch, Semipalmated Plover, Killdeer, Black-bellied Plover, Virginia Rail, Osprey, Great Blue Heron, Yellow-crowned Night-Heron, Black-crowned Night-Heron, Ruddy Turnstone, Pied-billed Grebe, Jaeger species, Eastern Kingbird.
Water Street, Newburyport: Great Egret, Black-bellied Plover, Bonaparte’s Gull, Herring Gull, Great Black-backed Gull, Belted Kingfisher, Osprey, Common Tern, Least Tern, Chimney Swift, Tree Swallow, Great Blue Heron, Double-crested Cormorant, House Sparrow, Cedar Waxwing.
Woodsom Farm, Amesbury: Great Blue Heron, Great Egret, House Sparrow, Savannah Sparrow, Bobolink, American Robin, Red-winged Blackbird, Song Sparrow, Northern Mockingbird, Eastern Meadowlark, Northern Cardinal, American Goldfinch, Gray Catbird, Mourning Dove, Common Grackle, Tree Swallow, Yellow Warbler, Common Yellowthroat, Tufted Titmouse, Black-capped Chickadee, Downy Woodpecker, Willow Flycatcher, European Starling, Wood Duck, American Crow, Blue Jay, White-breasted Nuthatch, Killdeer, Orchard Oriole, Rose-breasted Grosbeak, Turkey Vulture, Red-eyed Vireo, Eastern Phoebe, Carolina Wren, Baltimore Oriole, Brown-headed Cowbird, Cedar Waxwing.
Essex Bay, Essex: Whimbrel, Common Tern, Roseate Tern, Semipalmated Plover, Semipalmated Sandpiper, Black-bellied Plover, Short-billed Dowitcher, Pectoral Sandpiper.
Andrew’s Point, Rockport: Whimbrel.
Castle Rock, Marblehead: Whimbrel, Red Knot, Sanderling, Least Sandpiper.
Little’s Lane, Newbury: Tree Swallow, Barn Swallow.
Perkins Park, Newburyport: Black-crowned Night-Heron, Yellow-crowned Night-Heron, Green Heron, Great Egret, Snowy Egret, Tree Swallow, Mallard, Eastern Kingbird.
