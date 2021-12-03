These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com
Parker Ridge, Newburyport: Mourning Dove, Blue Jay, American Robin, Red-winged Blackbird, Northern Flicker, Northern Cardinal, American Tree Sparrow, Carolina Wren, Tufted Titmouse, Downy Woodpecker, Purple Finch, White-breasted Nuthatch, Black-capped Chickadee
Salisbury Beach State Reservation, Salisbury: Snowy Owl, Northern Harrier, Long-tailed Duck, White-winged Scoter, Purple Finch, White-breasted Nuthatch, Bald Eagle, Snow Bunting, Horned Lark, Red-throated Loon, Common Loon, Red-breasted Merganser
Tuxbury Pond, Amesbury: Bufflehead, Ring-necked Duck, Canada Goose, Great Blue Heron, Red-winged Blackbird
Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Plum Island: “Blue” Goose, Canada Goose, White-rumped Sandpiper, Dunlin, Western Kingbird, Snowy Owl, Purple Sandpiper, American Bittern, Fox Sparrow, Dark-eyed Junco, Yellow-bellied Sapsucker
Lake Cochichewick, North Andover: Northern Pintail, Hooded Merganser, Mallard, Ring-necked Duck, Bufflehead, Bald Eagle
New Hampshire Seacoast: Black-throated Green-Warbler, Palm Warbler, Yellow-rumped Warbler, Ruby-crowned Kinglet, American Tree Sparrow, Snowy Owl, Horned Lark, Common Loon, Red-breasted Merganser
Meadowview Lane, Ipswich: Mourning Dove, Downy Woodpecker, Tufted Titmouse, House Finch, American Goldfinch, White-throated Sparrow, Yellow-throated Warbler
Topsfield Road and Asbury Road, Topsfield: Snow Goose, Canada Goose
Various areas on Cape Ann: American Robin, Purple Finch, House Finch, Gray Catbird, Eastern Towhee, Carolina Wren, White-throated Sparrow, Song Sparrow, Black-capped Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, White-breasted Nuthatch, Downy Woodpecker, Purple Sandpiper, Bufflehead
