These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or call 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com for additional information.
Woodsom Farm, Amesbury: Great Blue Heron, Great Egret, House Sparrow, Savannah Sparrow, Bobolink, American Robin, Red-winged Blackbird, Song Sparrow, Northern Mockingbird, Eastern Meadowlark, Northern Cardinal, American Goldfinch, Gray Catbird, Mourning Dove, Common Grackle, Tree Swallow, Yellow Warbler, Common Yellowthroat, Tufted Titmouse, Black-capped Chickadee, Downy Woodpecker, Willow Flycatcher, European Starling, Wood Duck, American Crow, Blue Jay, White-breasted Nuthatch, Killdeer, Orchard Oriole, Rose-breasted Grosbeak, Turkey Vulture, Red-eyed Vireo, Eastern Phoebe, Carolina Wren, Baltimore Oriole, Brown-headed Cowbird, Cedar Waxwing.
Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Plum Island: Sora, Stilt Sandpiper, Avocet, Tri-colored Heron, American Wigeon, American Oystercatcher, Bonaparte’s Gull, Virginia Rail, Willet, Killdeer, Tree Swallow, Eastern Kingbird, Eastern Phoebe, Cedar Waxwing, Double-crested Cormorant, Purple Martin, Marsh Wren, Gray Catbird, Brown Thrasher, European Starling, Common Grackle, Yellow-crowned Night-Heron, Turkey Vulture, Osprey, Piping Plover, Common Tern, Least Tern.
William Lloyd Garrison Trail, Newburyport/Salisbury/Amesbury: Common Grackle, Cedar Waxwing, Red-winged Blackbird, Willow Flycatcher, Black-billed Cuckoo, Black-capped Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, Red-bellied Woodpecker, White-breasted Nuthatch, Gray Catbird.
Ferry Road, Newburyport: Cooper’s Hawk, Chimney Swift, American Crow, Tree Swallow, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Downy Woodpecker, Tufted Titmouse, White-breasted Nuthatch, Fish Crow, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Gray Catbird, Herring Gull, Ring-billed Gull.
Pine Island Road, Newbury: Tree Swallow, Marsh Wren, Northern Cardinal.
Atkinson Common, Newburyport: Pine Warbler, Chipping Sparrow, House Wren, Red-tailed Hawk, Downy Woodpecker, Tree Swallow, Chimney Swift, Eastern Phoebe, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Gray Catbird, American Crow, Fish Crow.
Newbury’s Upper Green: Great Blue Heron.
American Yacht Club, Newburyport: Belted Kingfisher, Greater Yellowlegs, Bonaparte’s Gull, Herring Gull, Ring-billed Gull, Great Egret, Snowy Egret, Black-bellied Plover, Short-billed Dowitcher, Stilt Sandpiper.
Essex Bay, Essex: Pectoral Sandpiper, Great Blue Heron, Bobolink, Willet, Saltmarsh Sparrow.
Perkins Park, Newburyport: Belted Kingfisher, Yellow-crowned Night-Heron, Great Egret, Snowy Egret, Wood Duck, Black-crowned Night-Heron.
Newman Road, Newbury: Willet, Red-tailed Hawk, Tree Swallow, Marsh Wren.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.