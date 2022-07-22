These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or call 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com for additional information.
Atkinson Common, Newburyport: Pine Warbler, Chipping Sparrow, House Wren, Red-tailed Hawk, Downy Woodpecker, Tree Swallow, Chimney Swift, Eastern Phoebe, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Gray Catbird, American Crow, Fish Crow.
Newbury’s Upper Green: Great Blue Heron, Green Heron.
American Yacht Club, Newburyport: Belted Kingfisher, Greater Yellowlegs, Bonaparte’s Gull, Herring Gull, Ring-billed Gull, Great Egret, Snowy Egret, Black-bellied Plover, Short-billed Dowitcher, Tree Swallow.
Perkins Park, Newburyport: Belted Kingfisher, Yellow-crowned Night-Heron, Great Egret, Snowy Egret, Wood Duck, Black-crowned Night-Heron.
Newman Road, Newbury: Willet, Red-tailed Hawk, Tree Swallow, Marsh Wren.
Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Plum Island: Avocet, Stilt Sandpiper, Virginia Rail, Laughing Gull, Whip-poor-will, American Woodcock, Cedar Waxwing, Short-billed Dowitcher, Yellow-crowned Night-Heron, Glossy Ibis, Tree Swallow, Barn Swallow, Eastern Phoebe.
Merrimac Street, Newburyport: Chimney Swift, Cooper’s Hawk.
Morgan Avenue, Newbury: Red-bellied Woodpecker, Downy Woodpecker, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Gray Catbird.
Indian Hill Street, West Newbury: Scarlet Tanager.
Ferry Road, Newburyport: Cooper’s Hawk, Turkey Vulture, Chimney Swift.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.