These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or call 978-204-2976. And, visit www.newburyportbirders.com for additional information.
Plum Island Turnpike, Newburyport/Newbury: King Rail.
Pine Island Road, Newbury: Tree Swallow, Nelson's Sparrow.
Whittier Hill, Amesbury: Black-capped Chickadee, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Tufted Titmouse, American Robin, Gray Catbird, Mourning Dove, Northern Cardinal, Blue Jay, Song Sparrow, Chimney Swift, American Goldfinch, Eastern Wood-Pewee.
Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Plum Island: Tree Swallow, Short-billed Dowitcher, Stilt Sandpiper, Northern Harrier, Least Bittern, Merlin, Tri-colored Heron, Brown Thrasher, Cedar Waxwing, American Wigeon, Glossy Ibis, Red-breasted Nuthatch, Yellow-crowned Night Heron, Mute Swan, Gadwall, American Woodcock, Mourning Dove, Mallard, Great Egret, Snowy Egret, Black-billed Cuckoo, Green-winged Teal.
First Parish Church Burial Grounds, Newbury: Green Heron, Rose-breasted Grosbeak, Baltimore Oriole, Northern Mockingbird, Chimney Swift, American Goldfinch.
Red Rocks Conservation Area, Gloucester: Red Crossbill.
Colby Farm Road, Newburyport: Eastern Wood-Pewee, Tree Swallow, Baltimore Oriole, Northern Cardinal, Chimney Swift. Northern Mockingbird.
Lake Attitash, Amesbury/Merrimac: Rose-breasted Grosbeak, Baltimore Oriole, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Green Heron, Tree Swallow, Chimney Swift, Spotted Sandpiper.
Sandy Point State Reservation, Plum Island: Roseate Tern, Least Tern, Laughing Gull, Piping Plover, Osprey.
Purchase Street, Newburyport: Osprey, Turkey Vulture, Chimney Swift, Northern Cardinal, American Goldfinch, Tufted Titmouse, American Robin, Black-capped Chickadee, Common Grackle, European Starling, Chipping Sparrow.
Union Street, Newburyport: Osprey, Great Egret, Green Heron, Black-capped Chickadee, Black-crowned Night-Heron, Chimney Swift, American Robin, American Goldfinch.
