These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or call 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com for additional information.
Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Plum Island: Acadian Flycatcher, Yellow-bellied Flycatcher, Olive-sided Flycatcher, Blue-winged Teal, Red Knot, Mourning Warbler, Blackpoll Warbler, Warbling Vireo, Tri-colored Heron, White-rumped Sandpiper, Alder Flycatcher, Least Bittern, Iceland Gull, Laughing Gull.
Niles Pond at Eastern Point, Gloucester: Little Blue Heron.
Plum Island Turnpike, Newburyport/Newbury: King Rail.
New Hampshire Seacoast: Purple Martin, White-faced Ibis, Tri-colored Heron, Northern Fulmar, Least Tern, Piping Plover, American Oystercatcher, Arctic Tern, Purple Sandpiper.
Woodsom Farm, Amesbury: Great Blue Heron, European Starling, American Robin, Song Sparrow, Barn Swallow, Red-tailed Hawk, Red-winged Blackbird, Northern Mockingbird, Bobolink, Yellow Warbler, Gray Catbird, Brown Thrasher, Mourning Dove, Willow Flycatcher, American Goldfinch, Northern Cardinal, Eastern Bluebird, White-breasted Nuthatch, Blue Jay, Eastern Meadowlark, House Sparrow, Canada Goose, Chimney Swift, Tufted Titmouse, Common Yellowthroat, Chestnut-sided Warbler, American Redstart, Rose-breasted Grosbeak, House Wren, Carolina Wren, Ovenbird, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Northern Flicker, Baltimore Oriole.
Pease International Tradeport, Portsmouth, N.H.: Upland Sandpiper, American Kestrel, Grasshopper Sparrow.
Riverbend Conservation Area, West Newbury: Eastern Wood-Pewee, Gray Catbird, Willow Flycatcher, Great Crested Flycatcher, Song Sparrow, American Goldfinch, Eastern Kingbird, Great Black-backed Gull, Tree Swallow, Eastern Phoebe, Rose-breasted Grosbeak, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Common Yellowthroat, Yellow Warbler, Double-crested Cormorant, Black-capped Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, Great Blue Heron, Common Grackle, Red-winged Blackbird, Downy Woodpecker, Northern Flicker, Osprey, Turkey Vulture.
Granite State Whale Watch out of Rye, N.H.: Great Shearwater, Northern Gannet, Sooty Shearwater, Black Guillemot, Wilson’s Storm-Petrel.
Willowdale State Forest — Eastern Sector, Ipswich: Herring Gull, Mourning Dove, Black-billed Cuckoo, Chimney Swift, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Downy Woodpecker, Hairy Woodpecker, Pileated Woodpecker, Eastern Wood-Pewee, Eastern Phoebe, Great Crested Flycatcher, Yellow-throated Vireo, Warbling Vireo, Red-eyed Vireo, Blue Jay, American Crow, Black-capped Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, Red-breasted Nuthatch, White-breasted Nuthatch, Brown Creeper, Blue-gray Gnatcatcher, Eastern Bluebird, Veery, Hermit Thrush, Wood Thrush, American Robin, Gray Catbird, Cedar Waxwing, Ovenbird, Northern Waterthrush, Black-and-white Warbler, Common Yellowthroat, Yellow Warbler, Pine Warbler, Chipping Sparrow, Song Sparrow, Scarlet Tanager, Northern Cardinal, Baltimore Oriole, Red-winged Blackbird, Brown-headed Cowbird, Common Grackle, American Goldfinch.
Union Street, Newburyport: American Robin, Cedar Waxwing, Red-tailed Hawk, Turkey Vulture, Common Grackle, European Starling, Chimney Swift, Tree Swallow, American Goldfinch, House Sparrow.
Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm, Newbury: Killdeer, Savannah Sparrow, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Hairy Woodpecker, Downy Woodpecker, Red-tailed Hawk, Black-capped Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, White-breasted Nuthatch, Chipping Sparrow, Blue Jay.
Amesbury Boat Launch, Amesbury: Northern Rough-winged Swallow, Spotted Sandpiper, Bald Eagle, Double-crested Cormorant, Barn Swallow, Tree Swallow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.