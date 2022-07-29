These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or call 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com for additional information.
Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Plum Island: Yellow Warbler, Merlin, Brown-headed Cowbird, Hooded Merganser, Ruddy Turnstone, Northern Shoveler, Gadwall, Green-winged Teal, Mallard, American Black Duck, Cory’s Shearwater, Long-billed Dowitcher, Short-billed Dowitcher, Laughing Gull, Manx Shearwater, Tree Swallow, Purple Martin, Whimbrel, Stilt Sandpiper, Avocet, Herring Gull, Ring-billed Gull, White-rumped Sandpiper, Pectoral Sandpiper, Pied-billed Grebe, Common Loon.
Little Boar’s Head, North Hampton, N.H.: Peep species, Semipalmated Sandpiper, Sanderling, Semipalmated Plover, Tree Swallow, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Yellow Warbler.
Chase Street, Newburyport: Wild Turkey.
Woodsom Farm, Amesbury: Northern Mockingbird,Red-winged Blackbird, Song Sparrow, Savannah Sparrow, American Goldfinch, House Finch, European Starling, Mourning Dove, American Robin, Chimney Swift, Common Grackle, Downy Woodpecker, Cedar Waxwing, Tree Swallow, Gray Catbird, Great Blue Heron, Common Yellowthroat, Blue Jay, Northern Cardinal, Black-capped Chicakadee, Turkey Vulture, American Crow, Willow Flycatcher, Tufted Titmouse, Eastern Bluebird, Hairy Woodpecker, Carolina Wren, Wood Thrush, Bobolink, Eastern Meadowlark.
Hampton Salt Marsh Conservation Area, Hampton, N.H.: Stilt Sandpiper, Short-billed Dowitcher, Semipalmated Sandpiper, Least Sandpiper, Lesser Yellowlegs, Greater Yellowlegs, Killdeer, Glossy Ibis, Snowy Egret, Great Egret.
Ferry Road, Newburyport: Turkey Vulture, Cooper’s Hawk.
New Hampshire Seacoast: King Eider, Mourning Dove, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Semipalmated Plover, Killdeer, Stilt Sandpiper, Least Sandpiper, Semipalmated Sandpiper, Short-billed Dowitcher, Spotted Sandpiper, Greater Yellowlegs, Willet, Lesser Yellowlegs, Bonaparte’s Gull, Ring-billed Gull, Least Tern, Common Tern, Great Blue Heron, Great Egret, Snowy Egret, Black-crowned Night-Heron, Glossy Ibis, Peregrine Falcon, Eastern Wood-Pewee, Purple Martin, Tree Swallow, Bank Swallow, Barn Swallow, Cliff Swallow, Blue-gray Gnatcatcher, American Goldfinch, Yellow Warbler.
Martin Burns Wildlife Management Area, Byfield: Wood Thrush.
Moulton Street, Newburyport: Cooper’s Hawk, Baltimore Oriole, Gray Catbird, Hairy Woodpecker, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Chimney Swift, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, White-breasted Nuthatch, Chipping Sparrow, Mourning Dove, Song Sparrow, Northern Cardinal, Tufted Titmouse, Blue Jay, American Goldfinch, Black-capped Chickadee.
Morgan Avenue, Newbury: Gray Catbird, Hairy Woodpecker, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, American Goldfinch, White-breasted Nuthatch, Black-capped Chickadee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.