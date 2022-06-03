These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or call 978-204-2976. And, visit www.newburyportbirders.com for additional information.
Marblehead Neck Wildlife Sanctuary, Marblehead: Yellow-bellied Flycatcher, Mourning Warbler, Yellow-throated Vireo, King Eider, Tri-colored Heron, Purple Martin.
Sandy Point State Reservation, Plum Island: Forster’s Tern, Least Tern, Piping Plover.
New Hampshire Seacoast: King Eider, Tri-colored Heron, Purple Martin.
Rolfe’s Lane, Newbury: Scarlet Tanager, Canada Goose, Chipping Sparrow, American Woodcock,Willow Flycatcher, Eastern Kingbird.
Plum Island Turnpike, Newburyport/Newbury: King Rail.
Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Plum Island: Black-crowned Night-Heron, Ruddy Turnstone, Least Bittern, Alder Flycatcher, Canada Warbler, White-rumped Sandpiper, Short-billed Dowitcher, Semipalmated Sandpipes, Eastern Wood-pewee, Semipalmated Plover, Black-bellied Plover, Least Bittern, Whip-poor-will, Little Blue Heron, Black Skimmer, Mourning Warbler, Stilt Sandpiper, Tri-colored Heron, Seaside Sparrow, Clapper Rail, Olive-sided Flycatcher, Northern Shoveler, Red-breasted Nuthatch.
Onboard “Granite State” out of Rye Harbor, N.H.: Canada Goose, Mallard, Common Eider, White-winged Scoter, Rock Pigeon, American Oystercatcher, Semipalmated Plover, Killdeer, Ruddy Turnstone, Purple Sandpiper, Red-necked Phalarope, Willet, Black Guillemot, Bonaparte’s Gull, Laughing Gull, Herring Gull, Great Black-backed Gull, Roseate Tern, Common Tern, Common Loon, Wilson’s Storm-petrel, Northern Fulmar, Northern Gannet, Double-crested Cormorant, Great Blue Heron, Great Egret, Glossy Ibis, Tree Swallow, Barn Swallow, European Starling, Song Sparrow, Red-winged Blackbird, Common Grackle, Yellow Warbler, Northern Cardinal.
Black Swan Country Club, Georgetown: Killdeer.
Woodsom Farm, Amesbury: Willow Flycatcher, Great Blue Heron, Canada Geese, Red-winged Blackbird, Song Sparrow, Mourning Dove, Northern Mockingbird, European Starling, Bobolink, Common Yellowthroat, Rose-breasted Grosbeak, Gray Catbird, Yellow Warbler, Barn Swallow, Mallard, Common Grackle, Double-crested Cormorant, Baltimore Oriole, Northern Cardinal, Savannah Sparrow, American Robin.
J. B. Little Road, Groveland: Wilson’s Warbler, Canada Warbler.
Gillis Bridge, Newburyport/Salisbury: Cliff Swallow, Peregrine Falcon.
Port Place Wetlands, Newburyport: Chipping Sparrow, Eastern Kingbird, Eastern Phoebe, Turkey Vulture, Chipping Sparrow, Killdeer with young, Black-throated Green Warbler, Black-throated Blue Warbler, Red-eyed Vireo.
Pikes Bridge Road, West Newbury: Green Heron, Eastern Kingbird, Rose-breasted Grosbeak, Mute Swan with cygnets, Mallard, Wood Duck, Blue-gray Gnatcatcher, Common Yellowthroat, Northern Cardinal, American Redstart.
Tuxbury Pond, Amesbury: Common Yellowthroat, Eastern Kingbird.
Hines Bridge, Newburyport: Cliff Swallow, Eastern Kingbird, Bald Eagle.
Whittier Hill, Amesbury: Red-breasted Grosbeak, Scarlet Tanager, Cedar Waxwing, Red-bellied Woodpecker, American Robin, Gray Catbird, Ovenbird, Northern Flicker, Blue Jay.
