These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or call 978-204-2976. And, visit www.newburyportbirders.com for additional information.
Various Areas in Gloucester: Peregrine Falcon, Cooper's Hawk, Red-throated Loon, Horned Grebe, Great Cormorant, Razorbill, Black Guillemot, Alcid species, Purple Sandpiper, American Pipit, Gray Catbird.
New Boston Road Area, Kingston, N.H.: Mute Swan, Pileated Woodpecker, Bald Eagle.
Plum Island Turnpike, Newburyport/Newbury: Eastern Meadowlark, Horned Lark.
Maple Street, Amesbury: American Robin, Eastern Bluebird.
Pease International Tradeport, Portsmouth, N.H.: Northern Mockingbird, Northern Shrike, Field Sparrow, AmericanTree Sparrow.
Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Plum Island: Northern Flicker, American Goldfinch, Black-capped Chickadee,American Robin, Song Sparrow, Swamp Sparrow, Dark-eyed Junco, Gray Catbird, Northern Mockingbird, Blue Jay, Eastern Towhee, Hermit Thrush, Gray Catbird, Yellow-rumped Warbler, Northern Harrier,Golden Eagle, Bald Eagle, Snowy Owl, Northern Shrike, Cooper’s Hawk, Red-tailed Hawk, Northern Rough-legged Hawk, Sanderling,Canada Goose, Ring-billed Gull, Herring Gull, Great Black-backed Gull, Yellow-bellied Sapsucker, Common Goldeneye, Long-tailed Duck, American Black Duck, Red-breasted Merganser.
Salisbury Beach State Reservation, Salisbury: Red-necked Grebe, Horned Grebe, Long-tailed Duck, Surf Scoter,White-winged Scoter, Common Loon, Peregrine Falcon, Northern Harrier, Snowy Owl
Adam's Point, Durham, NH: Golden Eagle, Red-throated Loon, Northern Shrike, Red-tailed Hawk, Peregrine Falcon, Bald Eagle.
Chain Bridge/Hines Bridge Area, Amesbury/ Newburyport/Salisbury: Common Merganser, Bald Eagle, Golden Eagle.
New Hampshire Seacoast: Snowy Owl, Lapland Longspur, Horned Lark, Gray Catbird, Yellow-rumped Warbler, Swamp Sparrow, Cedar Waxwing, Razorbill, Black Guillemot, Thick-billed Murre, Northern Pintail, Great Blue Heron, Sanderling, Purple Sandpiper.
Sunset Boulevard, Newbury: Northern Pintail, American Black Duck, Mallard.
Eastern Point Sanctuary & Brace Cove, Gloucester: Horned Grebe, Common Loon, Great Cormorant, Gadwall, Long-tailed Duck, Purple Sandpiper, Black Guillemot, Thick-billed Murre, Alcid species, American Pipit, Winter Wren, Horned Lark, Gray Catbird, Red-tailed Hawk, Cooper's Hawk, Sharp-shinned Hawk.
South Road, East Kingston, N.H.: Dickcissel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.