Newburyport - Pamela B. (Badger) Rockwell, 78, of Newburyport, passed peacefully at Anna Jaques Hospital in the early evening on February 2, 2022. She was the wife of the late Clifton D. Rockwell Jr. who died in 1988. Born June 29, 1943, in Pittsfield, MA, she was one of four children of the…