SALISBURY — A black bear has been seen in the Rabbit Road area and one local resident hopes that people will simply leave it alone.
Tricia McNeil of Rabbit Road said she was surprised by the unexpected pedestrian she saw while driving home with her boyfriend, Dan, early Monday night.
“There was this large, black object running across the middle of the road,” McNeil said. “Once I realized what it was, we kind of slowed down and followed it to see where it was heading.”
McNeil did not want to disclose the exact location where she saw the bear, which she estimated to be about a year old.
“He kind of stood there, checked us out and trotted off into the woods,” she said.
McNeil also said she was more concerned about the bear’s safety than her own.
“He was actually very beautiful,” she said. “He wasn’t a small cub but he was definitely at least around a year, give or take. I’ve lived in Salisbury quite awhile and I have not come across a black bear yet. This was a first.”
McNeil said she called the Salisbury Police Department to alert police of the situation. She also wrote about her experience and posted some photos of the bear on Facebook.
“It was definitely an interesting experience,” McNeil said. “I have been a camper and I’ve lived in Alaska, so I have seen a lot. But, to see a bear trotting down the street in Salisbury is a bit unusual.”
McNeil said she saw posts on Facebook that said the bear was seen in the True Road area and might have raided bird feeders.
Police Chief Thomas Fowler said any calls about bears in the area would be passed on to Massachusetts Environmental Police. Health Director Jack Morris asks residents not to feed wild animals.
“You should bring in your bird feeders, your food and rubbish,” Morris said. “You also don’t want to let your animals or kids play outside if there is a bear on the loose. It’s just common sense.”
A call for comment to Massachusetts Environmental Police was not returned Thursday.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News.
