Essex County survived the Blizzard of 2022, with minimal power outages reported. Newburyport received about 15 inches, as of 5:57 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29. The National Weather Service in Norton reports snowfall in Essex County this region north of Boston ranged from 16 inches in Newburyport to 24.5 inches in Danvers, 20" in Marblehead, 19' in Peabody, 15" in Methuen, 14" in Lawrence to 12" in Andover.
No matter the final total, the snow has to be cleaned up and put somewhere.
