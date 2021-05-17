WEST NEWBURY -- The Red Cross will hold a community blood drive on Tuesday, May 18 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Town Annex, 381 Main St.
To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org.
