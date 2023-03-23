GEORGETOWN — The Council on Aging will hold its monthly blood pressure clinic Wednesday at the Georgetown Senior Community Center.
The clinic, offered by public health nurse Pam Lara, is from 9:30 to 10:40 a.m. Future clinics will be held on the first Wednesday of each month from 9:30 to 10:40 a.m.
Appointments are required and limited to eight people per day.
To schedule an appointment, please call the council’s office at 978-352-5726.
