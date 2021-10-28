NEWBURYPORT — A boating safety course will be held for four weeks at Nock Middle School as part of Newburyport Adult Education.
The course starts Nov. 9 and will run from 6 to 8:30 p.m. each Tuesday.
U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Certified public education officer Joe Amore is offering the course for boating enthusiasts aged 12 and up. The class is limited to 25 students.
Boat America is a boating certificate course that offers an in-depth boating safety course, and provides the knowledge needed to obtain a boating certificate, accepted by many states.
Some insurance companies will also offer discounts on boating insurance to boaters who successfully complete this course.
Topics include:
Introduction to boating – Types of power boats, boating vocabulary, sailboats, paddle boats, powering boats, and engine types.
Boating law – Boat registration, regulations, hull identification numbers, required safety equipment, Federal boating law, state boating law, and reporting accidents.
Safety equipment – Life jackets, fire extinguishers, sound-producing devices, visual distress signals, anchors, and other safety equipment.
Safe operation and navigation – Buoys and beacons, aids to navigation, navigation rules, docking, and the dangers of alcohol on the water.
Boating emergencies – Hypothermia, boating accidents, man overboard, capsizing, emergency radio calls, carbon monoxide dangers, and weather.
Trailering – Types of trailers, lights, hitches, towing a trailer.
Sports and boating – Water-skiing, hunting and hunting gear, PWC operation, and other boating tips.
The cost is $110 with an additional $49 fee for the textbook and course material. For more information, call 978-361-6008.
