NEWBURYPORT — As warmer weather rolled in to the region Friday morning, there was a line of mariners looking to launch their boats from Cashman Park. At the same time, sun worshippers were driving into Salisbury Beach to take a claim on the wide expanse of sand.
"It should be a buddy weekend," Newburyport Harbormaster Paul Hogg said Friday morning.
Temperatures could reach close to 80 degrees Saturday in Greater Newburyport, with the National Weather Service predicting mostly sunny skies and a high of 79. Sunday will be in the mid-70s with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m.
Hogg said he and his harbormaster team have been prepping for the first gorgeous weekend weather since April 1 and will be out patrolling the mouth of the Merrimack River and other areas.
"We'll be all hands on deck," Hogg said.
Based on recent stretches of cooler and windy weather, the boating season has started off a tad slow but added the municipal docks along Waterfront Park are already full.
Earlier this week, the Newburyport Fire Department's boat Raven was launched from Cashman Park where it will be moored during the summer.
Salisbury police Chief Thomas Fowler asked motorists to be patient during the weekend as more people hit the beach and traffic increases.
"As usual if it's a good day, people will drive to the beach during the day and then all try to leave around two or three in the afternoon so they'll be traffic. That's part of going to Salisbury Beach.
Fowler went on to remind visitors that parking is no longer free and to pay at one of several kiosks scattered around Salisbury Beach. Parking enforcement officially began Friday, he added.
"We'll be ready and hopefully we'll have a great weekend," Fowler said.
