NEWBURYPORT — A local philanthropist is making possible a book-giveaway program to provide residents with more information about the health and history of the Merrimack River.
Hundreds of copies of the book, “Merrimack: The Resilient River” will be distributed to camps, civic clubs and environmental organizations along the 117-mile waterway this summer.
The program is being made possible by Amesbury business owner Dan Healey, who has contributed to numerous local nonprofit causes in recent years.
The book was written by local author-journalist Dyke Hendrickson, and it contains 75 color photos of the river and its uses.
“The river is a beloved asset, but it faces environmental challenges,” said Hendrickson, who will administer the program. “The book explains reasons for pollution and what steps can be made to improve water quality.
“The program will enable more residents, especially teens, to learn what improvements can be made.”
The initiative will be called the Dan Healey River Education Program. The books will be given to appropriate organizations to distribute.
Groups that have shown interest in distributing the books include the Merrimack River Watershed Council, Storm Surge, and the Merrohawke Nature School.
“I appreciate the river as a great asset to our area,” said Healey, a yachtsman as well as a developer of commercial property. “This book that explains the Merrimack’s history and its current challenges. It could help readers, especially young people, to appreciate its value.”
Organization officials who would be interested in receiving books can contact Hendrickson at dykecarterhendrickson4@gmail.com.
Eligible groups would include those along the Merrimack corridor, from Newburyport to central New Hampshire where the river starts.
For more information, call Hendrickson at 978-979-9284.
