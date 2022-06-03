AMESBURY – A program to encourage a cleaner Merrimack River was recently launched under the sponsorship of local benefactor Dan Healey.
The initiative is called the Dan Healey River Education Program. Healey has purchased several hundred copies of the book, “Merrimack: The Resilient River,” which will be distributed free to local groups so readers can learn more about the health and history of the 117-mile-long waterway.
“The Merrimack is cleaner than it used to be,” said Healey, who is owner of The Marina at Amesbury Point, “but it still needs more work.
“We have to create a greater awareness of its value, so local residents will press their elected representatives to work harder to obtain funds for clean-up projects.”
One group that recently received two dozen copies of the book is the Merrimack River Watershed Council.
John Macone, policy and education specialist for the Watershed Council, said that 822 million gallons of untreated waste were discharged into the Merrimack in 2021 as a result of a practice known as Combined Sewage Overflows (CSOs).
CSOs occur when a sewage-treatment plant is overwhelmed by a combination of too much effluent and surface water after a heavy rain. In many riverside communities, rainwater is routed into these plants.
Cities that are responsible for CSOs include Haverhill, Lawrence, Lowell and Manchester, N.H.
“We want people to learn more about the river so they can work for improvement,” said Macone, whose organization has about 1,000 members spread through Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
“This book will be given out at our events, like kayaking trips or hikes near the river. We want people to know more.”
The book was written by local author-journalist Dyke Hendrickson, and it contains about 75 color photos of the river and its uses.
“The river is a beloved asset, but it faces environmental challenges,” said Hendrickson, who is the administrator of the program. “The book explains reasons for the pollution and what steps can be made to improve water quality.
“This program will enable residents, especially teens, to learn more.”
Local historians say the first mills were built on the Merrimack in 1822 in Lowell. The harnessing of hydropower was a major scientific breakthrough, and textile mills and shoe shops flourished along the Merrimack throughout the 19th century.
Many early mills sent pollutants directly into the river. Crude sewage systems for domestic waste also filled the waterway with unhealthy matter.
After the Clean Water Act in 1972, many mill communities received federal funds to improve sewage-treatment plants. The river became cleaner, and in recent decades the Merrimack has been a popular destination for boaters, fishermen and tourists.
However, CSOs continue to foul the river. Also, dirty surface water after heavy rain flows directly into the river in almost every riverside community.
Healey said local residents must continue to press for improvement.
“I have been active on the river since 1973, and in those days dead fish would float by and the pollution was really bad,” said Healey, who is a boater as well as a major property owner in Amesbury.
“It’s improving and now is the time to raise awareness of its value, and to stress to elected officials that a cleaner river is a major priority.”
Other programs that have received books include Storm Surge and the Merrohawke Nature School.
Organization officials who would be interested in receiving free books can contact Hendrickson at dykecarterhendrickson4@gmail.com.
