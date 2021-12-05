NEWBURYPORT -- The Boston Camerata will perform at Central Congregational Church on Saturday, Dec. 18, one of just three Boston-area performances of "A Medieval Christmas" by the group.
The program will features music from the just-released album on Harmonia Mundi.
The program in Newburyport begins at 8 p.m.
A Medieval Christmas features Anne Azéma (voice, direction); Camila Parias, Deborah Rentz Moore (voices); Allison Monroe (vielle); and Christa Patton (harp and winds).
For more:
