NEWBURYPORT — The story of Boston is inextricably linked to food, hence its nickname Beantown.
Join Zachary Lamothe, author of “Classic Restaurants of Boston,” as he explores the best food in Beantown. This virtual program is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 24.
For two days in November 1872, a massive fire swept through Boston, leaving the downtown in ruins and the population traumatized.
In a virtual program at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 31, Stephanie Schorow, author of “The Great Boston Fire: The Inferno That Nearly Incinerated The City,” will recount the fire’s history from the foolish decisions that precipitated it to the heroics of firefighters who fought it.
These programs are a collaboration with Tewksbury Public Library and other area libraries. Register online at https://www.newburyportpl.org/ or by calling 978-465-4428, ext. 242.
