Patrons and staff at indoor spaces in Boston – including restaurants, bars, nightclubs, fitness facilities and entertainment venues – will need to show proof they are vaccinated against COVID-19 starting next month, under a policy Mayor Michelle Wu announced Monday that marks a major shift from current practice in the city.
Wu, who also tightened the vaccine policy for city employees, was joined for her announcement by municipal officials from Salem, Somerville and Brookline. Wu's office said those communities, along with Arlington and Cambridge, are also working to advance their own vaccine requirements.
"This region requires Boston to take major steps and for us all to work together as a community amongst communities," Brookline Select Board member Raul Fernandez said.
Wu's announcement comes five days after the Boston Public Health Commission announced the city's first confirmed cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19 in three young adults over the age of 18 who were not vaccinated and experienced mild disease without needing to be hospitalized.
"This step will help increase our vaccination numbers, which we know is the best way to keep our community safe and thriving," Wu said. "Although Boston's vaccination rates have been high, we continue to see serious disparities by race and by age, allowing omicron and other new variants to spread in our communities. Vaccines are the most powerful tool in fighting this pandemic, once again, and they're the most powerful tool to allow us to recover as a city and to truly be together."
BPHC Executive Director Dr. Bisola Ojikutu said the number of COVID-19 cases in Boston has increased almost 90% compared to two weeks ago, with the city now averaging 369 new cases a day. She said hospital resources are "stretched thin" and that an estimated two-thirds of those hospitalized with COVID-19 in the city are unvaccinated.
Ojikutu, who issued the order establishing the proof-of-vaccine policy projected that the city's case numbers will "rise significantly" in January based on the omicron variant's transmissibility.
Under Boston's policy for indoor dining, fitness and entertainment establishments, dubbed the B Together initiative, workers and patrons age 12 and up will be required to show proof of at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine starting Jan. 15.
Proof of full vaccination – acceptable forms include the CDC vaccination card, a photo of the card, "any official immunization record or digital image from a pharmacy or health care provider, or on any COVID-19 vaccine verification app" – will be required for those 12 and up as of Feb. 15.
For children age 5-11, the youngest age group for which COVID-19 shots are authorized, proof of a first dose will be required as of March 1, with full vaccination required starting the first day of May.
"Indoor vaccine mandates and mandates in general increase vaccination rates," Ojikutu said.
Ojikutu had to raise her voice during her remarks to be heard over protesters who arrived at City Hall while she was speaking. The group chanted, used whistles and at one point sang the "The Star-Spangled Banner" as officials described the new policy and their reasoning behind implementing it.
"Welcome to the people's building," Wu told the crowd of shouting demonstrators. "I just want to emphasize, there is nothing more American than coming together to ensure that we are taking care of each other, that each and every one of our community members is safe, is healthy and has access to the future and opportunities they deserve."
A group called Boston First Responders United, which opposes vaccine mandates, criticized Wu's policy ahead of her announcement, issuing what it described as "a call to action to our brothers and sisters in all law enforcement unions."
According to the mayor's office, 68% of Boston residents were fully vaccinated as of Dec. 14, and 79% had received at least one dose.
