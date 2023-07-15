NEWBURY — A Boxford man has been charged with operating under the influence in the death of a fellow motorcyclist from Danvers after their bikes collided Thursday night on Route 1.
James Turcotte, 63, was declared dead at Anna Jacques Hospital in Newburyport following the collision with Scott Dambrosio, 55, shortly before 8 p.m. just south of 96 Newburyport Turnpike, according to Newbury Chief of Police Patricia Fisher and Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker.
Dambrosio was also charged with negligent operation and leaving the scene of a personal injury collision resulting in death.
Witnesses told authorities that they saw the two southbound motorcyclists riding together when the accident occurred. Dambrosio rode off and was later arrested by Boxford police.
Dambrosio was arraigned Friday in Haverhill District Court and pleaded not guilty to OUI. He was held on $5,000 bail and an outstanding warrant from the Newbury Police Department.
Dambrosio is expected to be arraigned Monday in Newburyport District Court on the negligent operation and leaving the scene charges, Tucker said in a release.
The fatal crash is being investigated by the Newbury Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.
Newbury police ask that witnesses or anyone with video surveillance footage of the area where the accident occurred, overlooking Route 1 or on Middle Road in Newbury, contact Detective Sgt. Stephen Jenkins at 978-462-4440, ext. 127.
Police from Newbury, Newburyport and Boxford responded to the accident along with the Newbury Fire Department and Atlantic Ambulance Co.
Fisher thanked the public for its cooperation during the closure of Route 1.
Night editor Doug Ireland contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.