NEWBURYPORT — Edward G. Molin Upper Elementary School Assistant Principal Jamie Sokolowski became interim principal of Francis T. Bresnahan Elementary School this week after the current principal resigned.
Tim Miller resigned from his position as elementary school principal on Monday due to "personal reasons," Superintendent Sean Gallagher said in a phone interview Tuesday.
Though the news was unexpected, the district quickly looked to Sokolowski, who has certification in teaching and administration, has been with the district for more than 10 years, and holds a master's degree in mental health counseling.
In addition to serving as assistant principal at Molin for the last three years, Sokolowski has been a music teacher, district integrated arts program leader and Professional Development Council member in the district.
Gallagher said he wishes Miller "well and thanks him for his contributions" to the district.
"Since I've come in Newburyport, I've always believed in teacher leadership and administrative leadership within the organization," he said, explaining why he felt confident in Sokolowski's ability to take on this role so quickly.
The superintendent also shared his confidence in Molin Principal Tara Rossi, who will manage the school while Sokolowski takes on another role.
The district will conduct a full search for a new principal later this year, at which time Sokolowski could decide to apply for a permanent role.
