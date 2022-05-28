NEWBURYPORT — Learning about science, technology, education, art and math in the classroom is one thing — applying it to the real world is another. That's where the Bresnahan Elementary STEAM exposition comes in handy. For hours Thursday morning, students in grades 1 through 3 took turns visiting the school's gymnasium where 16 exhibits were set up, each showcasing one of the five elements that makes up that acronym.
The exhibits, run by volunteers and Newburyport High School students, cover topics such as bridge design and construction, the science and art of felting, integrated circuits, chemistry, coding and robotics, and several more.
Among the most dramatic exhibits came courtesy of NHS students showing off their mad chemistry skills. In one instance, students doused cash money with isopropyl alcohol and water and then set it on fire using a barbecue grill lighter.
"Don't do this at home," NHS junior Jacob Pancoast told third-graders as he lit up a $20 bill.
STEM teacher Kristen Spinney said the expo has been a feature of the school since 2015, with 2021 being skipped due to COVID-19 concerns, and has turned into a highlight of the school year.
"It's a blast to be able to provide this hands-on experience," Spinney said.
