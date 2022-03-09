MERRIMAC — Merrimac Public Library will host presenter and author, Glenn Knoblock on Tuesday, March 15, from 7 to 8 p.m. on Zoom.
Knoblock explores the history of the Granite State’s beer and ale brewing industry from Colonial days, when it was home and tavern based, to today’s modern breweries and brew pubs.
Unusual and rare photos and advertisements document this changing industry and the state’s earliest brewers, including the renowned Frank Jones.
A number of unique brewers and breweries that operated in the state are also discussed, including the only brewery owned and operated by a woman before the modern era.
This virtual presentation is sponsored by the Friends of the Merrimac Public Library. To register, go to the library events calendar at www.merrimaclibrary.org.
