SALISBURY – A low-bed tractor-trailer with two large boats on board got stuck trying to pull onto Bridge Road around noon today.
The low clearance of the trailer and sharp angle from Hudson's Outboards onto the road meant the trailer touched the pavement, effectively jerking the rig to a halt. Salisbury police blocked Bridge Road and redirected traffic while a ramp truck driver worked to remove one of the boats in an effort to raise the level of the trailer bed and free the rig.
Bridge Road, which is Route 1, reopened to traffic just before 1 p.m. today.
