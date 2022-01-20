NEWBURYPORT — Seven months after receiving a conditional variance from the Zoning Board of Appeals to pursue operable storefront windows, representatives for Brine Oyster Bar at 17-21 State St. presented design details to the Planning Board on Wednesday night.
Nancy Batista-Caswell and Jeff Caswell of Caswell Restaurant Group, represented by attorney Lisa Mead, have requested a Downtown Overlay District special permit to replace the historic first-floor storefront windows with operable stacking windows.
They also want to clean up the art deco storefront banner sign, remove the art deco-style paint and change the name to read “Brine.”
These plans do not include any changes to the iconic hanging neon Fowle’s sign.
Brine, previously located next door at 25 State St., reopened in the longtime former home of Fowle’s News in May. The Caswells initially sought to appeal zoning administrator and enforcement officer Jennifer Blanchet’s determination that modifications to the windows would require a variance under the Downtown Overlay District ordinance.
After Zoning Board members openly struggled at a hearing in May with the precedent this appeal would set for the district’s future, the Caswells opted to switch gears and seek a variance.
The board approved the variance in June, allowing “the installation of replacement operable storefront windows” with the condition that window design details such as materials, size and shape had to be reviewed and approved by the Planning Board.
The Brine owners have not withdrawn their appeal yet, choosing to wait until a decision is made by the Planning Board. In August, the Caswells sought recommendations from Judith E. Selwyn, principal of Preservation Technology Associates LLC and the holder of a doctorate degree in physical chemistry from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, on how to work with the Fowle’s art deco banner façade.
Following a site inspection, Selwyn provided recommendations for how to clean the cream-colored structural glass of the storefront façade.
The Caswells want to paint new lettering on the sign so that it reads “Brine.”
After questions were raised by several people at the meeting about the reversibility of this and other changes, Julia Mooradian of Seger Architects Inc. explained that the paint would be removable and the windows could be reversed back.
Additionally, “Fowle’s” was etched into the glass of the storefront sign so that etching will remain part of the glass.
The paint, reading “News Store Fowle’s Soda Shop” in art deco-style font, which is not etched into the glass, would be removed, though.
Seger Architects worked with a professional topographer to find a font for the proposed painting of “Brine” that is the same size and font as the current Fowle’s art deco-style lettering, according to Mooradian.
They were unable to find an exact match, but tried to propose a font that is similar.
Reginald Bacon, a Newburyport resident with a background in graphic design, criticized the font as presented, calling for an expert to be hired to complete further work.
The Planning Board requested that the applicant provide window samples and shop drawings in response to some of the concerns regarding the dimensions of the proposed windows. The board voted unanimously to continue the hearing to Feb. 16.
To view documents related to Brine’s proposal, including an advisory report by the Historical Commission, visit www.cityofnewburyport.com/planning-board/agenda-items/17-21-state-street.
