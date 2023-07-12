NEWBURYPORT — Local retired lawyer Charles Burnim will sing traditional songs from the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s at the Newburyport Senior/Community Center on July 19 beginning at noon.
Burnim sang at the center a year ago and is back by popular demand. He will perform for about an hour as part of the Village Talk program presented by the Greater Newburyport Village.
Burnim has performed as a volunteer at senior centers, libraries, retirement homes and other venues for more than 25 years and has approximately 100 songs in his repertoire.
Locally, he has entertained groups at Avita, Atria, Sarah’s Place in Haverhill and at Nichols Village in Groveland.
Burnim has sang for most of his life in choruses, church choirs and at solo events, but it was not until he retired that he began singing for others. With orchestral backup from his computer, he sings Irish melodies, show songs, and popular songs from artists such as Tony Bennett, Frank Sinatra, Jimmy Reed, John Denver and Jimmy Buffett.
Burnim's legal career included working with luminaires such as F. Lee Bailey and Attorney General Elliot Richardson before joining the law faculty at Suffolk University, where he is a professor emeritus.
This event is free and will be immediately followed by the Port City Ukers, a ukulele group from the Senior/Community Center who will perform for about 30 minutes.
Village Talks are offered for the enrichment of the community on the third Wednesday of the month.
For more information about Village Talks, check the event calendar at www.greaternewburyportvillage.org, email info@greaternewburyportvillage.org or call 978 206-1821.
