BYFIELD — Byfield Greenhouse and Garden Center, closed since Saturday's random accident that killed Susan Sforza Nico while working inside her family’s farmstand at the center, is scheduled to reopen Saturday, according to the business's Facebook page.
Nico, 47, of Seabrook was fatally injured and two Newburyport residents, including an 8-year-old girl, were seriously injured when a 70-year-old Marblehead woman slammed into the farmstand with her Honda CRV utility vehicle while in reverse.
Nico's brother, Steve Sforza, said on Wednesday that he has hired police details to help maintain what is expected to be an extremely busy Saturday. Sforza family members will be busy assisting customers while volunteers and friends of the family will be helping with parking, he added.
The driver, Janet Bach of Marblehead, remained at the crash site and cooperated with police. No charges have been filed against her as of Wednesday.
The 8-year-old girl was flown via medical helicopter to Boston Children's Hospital after being driven to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport. The other victim, a 57-year-old relative, was transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital. Days after the crash, Newbury police Chief John Lucey said the conditions of both victims had stabilized.
Nico, according to her obituary, worked as a farm manager with her father, Charlie Sforza, at the Byfield Greenhouse and Garden Center, for over 15 years. She graduated from Triton Regional High School in Byfield in 1993 and received her associate degree in early childhood education from Lesley College.
In addition to her husband, Diego Nico, she leaves behind their children, Juliana and Vincent; her parents, and her siblings, Tammy, Charlie, Catherine, Steven, Laura, Julie, and many nieces and nephews, including her godson Charles P. Sforza III.
When the greenhouses open Saturday it will be with many alterations related to checking out and parking. After shopping, patrons should take their plants to their cars. A farm worker will come to the car to write up a sale ticket and provide directions on paying. Honored methods of payment include check, cash, or credit card, with checks being the fastest and preferred method.
"Please do not approach the farmstand for check out unless directed to do so," the post reads.
Neighbors have donated their land for extra parking on the field next to the farm and there will be volunteers helping people park.
"So everyone stays safe," the post reads.
"We have all the help we need at this time and unless you have talked to a family member directly, please refrain from coming by to help. No photos, video, or questions about the accident," the post also states.
Greenhouse employees are asking patrons to post photos of what they brought on the Byfield Greenhouse Facebook page so employees can see the result of Nico's "hard work."
"Lastly, we love you all and can’t thank you enough for the outpouring of love and support for our entire family and especially Susan’s husband, Diego, and their children and for our parents Charlie and Joann," the post reads.
