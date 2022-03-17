NEWBURYPORT — A Byfield man charged with strangling a Newburyport District Court officer Monday afternoon was ordered held on $2,500 cash bail following his arraignment Thursday afternoon in the same courthouse.
In addition to strangulation/suffocation, Aaron Noyes, 42, of Wayside Avenue, was charged with assault and battery on a public employee. He is due back in court March 30 for a pretrial hearing.
The incident took place about 3:30 p.m. in the main detention area located in the courthouse's basement. Noyes, who was being held in a cell after being arraigned on a different matter earlier in the day, asked the court officer if he could remove a sandwich from his cell because it smelled funny.
The court officer opened the cell door but did not go inside. Instead, he ordered Noyes to put the sandwich in a bucket and step away. Noyes did as instructed but as the officer tried to close the door, Noyes rushed forward, making it impossible for the officer to close the door completely.
Noyes managed to sneak by the officer and then grabbed his shirt as Noyes tried to escape. The officer grabbed Noyes, prompting both men to fall to the ground.
After a few more seconds of struggling, Noyes "braced his arm against (the officer's) neck and he was trying to choke (the officer)," Newburyport Inspector Chris McDonald wrote in his report.
The officer managed to break free of Noyes and call for help on his portable radio. Noyes came at the officer again and tried to stop the officer from using his radio. The officer was able to subdue Noyes long enough to complete the call for help.
Noyes then tried to get the officer's keys, but the officer pinned him against a corner until two more court officers arrived and wrestled Noyes back into a cell, according to the report.
The officers later told McDonald they heard signs of a struggle through their radio and ran downstairs from a second-floor courtroom to help.
